Norwich City vs. Chelsea: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Norwich City (home) vs. Chelsea (away)

Current Records: Norwich City 1-1-0; Chelsea 0-1-1

What to Know

Chelsea will square off against Norwich City at 7:30 a.m. ET this past Saturday at Carrow Road.

On Sunday, Chelsea met with Leicester City in Matchweek 2, and neither club could gain the upper hand. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

As for Norwich, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Liverpool, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Norwich was able to grind out a solid win over Newcastle United, winning 3-1.

After their draw, Chelsea will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Norwich is willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

  • Who: Norwich City vs. Chelsea
  • When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Carrow Road
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
