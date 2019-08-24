Norwich City vs. Chelsea Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's Premier League game

Chelsea will square off against Norwich City at 7:30 a.m. ET this past Saturday at Carrow Road.

On Sunday, Chelsea met with Leicester City in Matchweek 2, and neither club could gain the upper hand. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

As for Norwich, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Liverpool, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Norwich was able to grind out a solid win over Newcastle United, winning 3-1.

After their draw, Chelsea will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Norwich is willing to oblige them.

