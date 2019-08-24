Norwich City vs. Chelsea Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's Premier League game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Norwich City vs. Chelsea soccer game
Chelsea will square off against Norwich City at 7:30 a.m. ET this past Saturday at Carrow Road.
On Sunday, Chelsea met with Leicester City in Matchweek 2, and neither club could gain the upper hand. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
As for Norwich, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Liverpool, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Norwich was able to grind out a solid win over Newcastle United, winning 3-1.
After their draw, Chelsea will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Norwich is willing to oblige them.
-
Barca vs. Betis preview
Ernesto Valverde's team goes for its first win of the season
-
Juve vs. Parma preview
The Serie A kings open up on the road without Maurizio Sarri
-
Bayern vs. Schalke preview
Bayern Munich and Schalke are both searching for their first win of the German season
-
Real Madrid vs. Valladolid preview
Los Blancos play their first match at home this season
-
Ranking the best MLS rivalry names
Taking a look at the heated battles that have shaped the MLS landscape
-
Complete Premier League schedule
The second matchday of the 2019-20 Premier League season is almost in the books