Norwich City vs. Leicester City: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Norwich City vs. Leicester City soccer game
Who's Playing
Leicester City @ Norwich City
Current Records: Leicester City 15-7-5; Norwich City 4-17-6
What to Know
Norwich City needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.89 goals per match before their match on Friday. They will be playing at home against Leicester City at 3 p.m. ET. Norwich comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the squad is obviously eager to reverse.
On Sunday, the Canaries lost to Wolverhampton on the road by a decisive 3-0 margin.
Meanwhile, Leicester lost 1-0 to Manchester City.
Norwich is now 4-17-6 while the Foxes sit at 15-7-5. Norwich is 4-8-4 after losses this season, Leicester 4-2.
How To Watch
- Who: Norwich City vs. Leicester City
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrow Road
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Leicester City and Norwich City tied in their last contest.
- Dec 14, 2019 - Norwich City 1 vs. Leicester City 1
