Norwich City vs. Leicester City: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Norwich City

Current Records: Leicester City 15-7-5; Norwich City 4-17-6

What to Know

Norwich City needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.89 goals per match before their match on Friday. They will be playing at home against Leicester City at 3 p.m. ET. Norwich comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the squad is obviously eager to reverse.

On Sunday, the Canaries lost to Wolverhampton on the road by a decisive 3-0 margin.

Meanwhile, Leicester lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

Norwich is now 4-17-6 while the Foxes sit at 15-7-5. Norwich is 4-8-4 after losses this season, Leicester 4-2.

How To Watch

Who: Norwich City vs. Leicester City

Norwich City vs. Leicester City When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Carrow Road

Carrow Road TV: NBC Sports Network

Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV

Series History

Leicester City and Norwich City tied in their last contest.