Norwich City vs. Manchester City: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Norwich City (home) vs. Manchester City (away)

Current Records: Norwich City 1-3-0; Manchester City 3-0-1

What to Know

Manchester City has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against Norwich City at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road.

Man City kept a clean sheet against Brighton & Hove Albion two weeks ago. Everything went Manchester City's way against Brighton as they made off with a 4-0 victory. Since City won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Brighton & Hove Albion's future revenge in the next leg.

Norwich came up short against West Ham United, falling 0-2. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Norwich.

Manchester City's win lifted them to 3-0-1 (ten points) while Norwich City's loss dropped them down to 1-3 (three points). We'll see if Man City can repeat their recent success or if Norwich bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch