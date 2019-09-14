Norwich City vs. Manchester City: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Norwich City vs. Manchester City soccer game
Who's Playing
Norwich City (home) vs. Manchester City (away)
Current Records: Norwich City 1-3-0; Manchester City 3-0-1
What to Know
Manchester City has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against Norwich City at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road.
Man City kept a clean sheet against Brighton & Hove Albion two weeks ago. Everything went Manchester City's way against Brighton as they made off with a 4-0 victory. Since City won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Brighton & Hove Albion's future revenge in the next leg.
Norwich came up short against West Ham United, falling 0-2. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Norwich.
Manchester City's win lifted them to 3-0-1 (ten points) while Norwich City's loss dropped them down to 1-3 (three points). We'll see if Man City can repeat their recent success or if Norwich bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Norwich City vs. Manchester City
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrow Road
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Real Madrid vs. Levante preview
Here's what to know about Saturday's match
-
Barcelona vs. Valencia preview
It's a rematch of the Copa del Rey final from May in which Barca lost to Los Che
-
Dortmund vs. Leverkusen preview
Two of the top teams in Germany square off on Saturday
-
Bayern vs. Leipzig preview
Bayern faces a stiff road test on Saturday
-
Juve vs. Fiorentina preview
Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve look to remain perfect on the season
-
Complete Premier League schedule
We are four matchweeks into the 2019-20 Premier League season