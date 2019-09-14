Norwich City vs. Manchester City: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Norwich City vs. Manchester City soccer game

Who's Playing

Norwich City (home) vs. Manchester City (away)

Current Records: Norwich City 1-3-0; Manchester City 3-0-1

What to Know

Manchester City has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against Norwich City at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road.

Man City kept a clean sheet against Brighton & Hove Albion two weeks ago. Everything went Manchester City's way against Brighton as they made off with a 4-0 victory. Since City won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Brighton & Hove Albion's future revenge in the next leg.

Norwich came up short against West Ham United, falling 0-2. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Norwich.

Manchester City's win lifted them to 3-0-1 (ten points) while Norwich City's loss dropped them down to 1-3 (three points). We'll see if Man City can repeat their recent success or if Norwich bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • Who: Norwich City vs. Manchester City
  • When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Carrow Road
  • TV: NBC
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
