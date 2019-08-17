Norwich City vs. Newcastle United updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

Newcastle United will take on Norwich City at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road.

On Sunday, Newcastle United faced Arsenal for the first time this season and failed to start things off on the right foot. Newcastle United fell a goal short of Arsenal, losing 0-1. If Newcastle United were hoping to take revenge for the 0-2 loss against Arsenal the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

It always promising to start the season off with a win on the road. Unfortunately for Norwich City, that's not how things played out. They took a hard 1-4 fall against Liverpool.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.