Norwich City vs. Newcastle United updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Norwich City vs. Newcastle United soccer game
Newcastle United will take on Norwich City at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road.
On Sunday, Newcastle United faced Arsenal for the first time this season and failed to start things off on the right foot. Newcastle United fell a goal short of Arsenal, losing 0-1. If Newcastle United were hoping to take revenge for the 0-2 loss against Arsenal the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
It always promising to start the season off with a win on the road. Unfortunately for Norwich City, that's not how things played out. They took a hard 1-4 fall against Liverpool.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
-
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad preview
Los Blancos open up the league campaign on the road
-
Coutinho-to-Bayern being finalized
The Brazilian is expected to move before the window closes
-
Barcelona loses La Liga opener
Barcelona was stunned by a late strike from Athletic Bilbao veteran Aritz Aduriz
-
Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao preview
The season in Spain gets underway on Friday in Bilbao
-
Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin preview
The Bundesliga champs kick off the 2019-20 season on Friday
-
Liverpool down to third goalkeeper
The early part of the season hasn't been kind to the Reds