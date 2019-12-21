Norwich City vs. Wolverhampton: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Norwich City

Current Records: Wolverhampton 5-3-9; Norwich City 3-11-3

What to Know

Norwich City will take on Wolverhampton in a holiday battle at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road. Since Norwich's past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Saturday, the Canaries and Leicester City ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

On Sunday, Wolverhampton fell a goal short of Tottenham Hotspur, losing 2-1.

After their draw, Norwich will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Wolverhampton is willing to oblige them.

How To Watch