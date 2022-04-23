The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Newcastle United @ Norwich City
- Current Records: Newcastle United 10-13-10; Norwich City 5-21-6
What to Know
Norwich City managed to walk away from the road leg against Newcastle United with a draw. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road. Norwich is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 2.06 goals per match.
On Saturday, the Canaries lost 3-2 to Manchester United. That was Norwich's second consecutive one-goal defeat against Man United.
Speaking of close games: Newcastle dodged a bullet on Wednesday, finishing off Crystal Palace 1-0. The Newcastle United offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the game anyway.
Norwich is now 5-21-6 while the Magpies sit at 10-13-10. Newcastle is 6-2-1 after wins this year, and the Canaries are 2-16-2 after losses.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Norwich City vs. Newcastle United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Carrow Road
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Norwich +225; Draw +220; Newcastle: +119
Series History
Newcastle United and Norwich City tied in their last contest.
- Nov 30, 2021 - Norwich City 1 vs. Newcastle United 1