The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Norwich City

Current Records: Newcastle United 10-13-10; Norwich City 5-21-6

What to Know

Norwich City managed to walk away from the road leg against Newcastle United with a draw. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road. Norwich is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 2.06 goals per match.

On Saturday, the Canaries lost 3-2 to Manchester United. That was Norwich's second consecutive one-goal defeat against Man United.

Speaking of close games: Newcastle dodged a bullet on Wednesday, finishing off Crystal Palace 1-0. The Newcastle United offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the game anyway.

Norwich is now 5-21-6 while the Magpies sit at 10-13-10. Newcastle is 6-2-1 after wins this year, and the Canaries are 2-16-2 after losses.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Norwich City vs. Newcastle United

Norwich City vs. Newcastle United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Carrow Road

Carrow Road TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Norwich +225; Draw +220; Newcastle: +119

Series History

Newcastle United and Norwich City tied in their last contest.