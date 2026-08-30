LONDON -- The image of Xabi Alonso is one of composure personified, protecting the defense and serving the attack with each pass, the pausa in human form. And yet even he could not help but get carried away as his side let the goals rain at both ends once more, a thrilling 4-3 win over Brighton and Hove Albion inviting the rest of Stamford Bridge to get as carried away as he did, jumping high to punch the air in celebration of Cole Palmer's fourth goal.

Much as that celebration ran contrary to what might be expected of their coach, so did Chelsea's performance. At 26% possession, the hosts had by far the least of the ball that any Alonso team has mustered up in a domestic league match. The only time his team has passed the ball more inaccurately than the 67.4% success rate on Sunday was a 3-0 defeat to Bochum at the end of his first season in charge at Leverkusen, one where they spent 82 minutes a man down. Even in that game, they completed 217 passes. Against Brighton, it was just 146.

By a string of metrics, this was the least Alonso game that Alonso ever did coach. The Spanish boss who rocked up at Bayer Leverkusen and urged his squad to slow down and to only attack when their rest defense was set is now letting his forwards run loose.

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Perhaps there is no better way to exploit the talents of Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro. The attacking midfielders in particular are not the sort who shine brightest when asked to apply a chokehold in the final third. Get them running and see the damage they do.

It is worth saying that there is a difference between control and threat. There are plenty of statistics that point to Chelsea being at least Brighton's equal in the former. For all the extra possession their visitors had it was 29 touches in the penalty area to the Blues, 28 to the Seagulls. Direct running created 17 shots worth 2.97 expected goals, almost double Brighton's tally on the latter metric.

This was not a team who were hunkering deep. From the outset, this was a team that got numbers up the pitch quickly. Their opener might have come from a set piece spilled by Bart Verbruggen but the Pedro Neto cross that forced the set piece was fired in with five blue shirts in the box. Chelsea's attack hit Brighton like a sledgehammer. Rogers powered at Luka Vuskovic; Neto flew across his center back to reach the cross first. A turnover in midfield and there was no catching Jorrel Hato, who squared for Pedro's goal. Palmer had to get in on the act, more powerful running coupled with the composure to roll the ball into the bottom corner.

Brighton looked inept when the ball was turned over. The sight of assistant Jonas Scheuermann shaking his head when Hato's solo counter had delivered a third suggested that the visitors might be doing the hard yards at the training ground next week to make amends. And yet if players as good as Chelsea's attackers get space, is there any stopping them?

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Those free-flowing moments dared Stamford Bridge to get carried away. Mere weeks into the Alonso era, the front three seems to have clicked. Joao Pedro drops deep, Rogers holding high and wide on the left, Palmer with licence to drift where the moment takes him. The synchronicity is apparent; already these players seem to know where their teammates are. Pedro completed more passes to Palmer than any other teammate, Palmer more to Rogers.

In part that is because they did not feel constrained by keeping hold of the ball. Palmer and Pedro both completed less than two-thirds of their passes. Malo Gusto was similarly loose on the ball, though that might just be explained by him being out of position in midfield. That is the mitigation to Chelsea's difficulty keeping the ball; their midfield looks to be far more in flux than any other area of the pitch. Moises Caicedo was fit enough only for the bench and, thrown on to tighten up the game at 3-2, lasted only 14 minutes before suffering a further injury. Enzo Fernandez was nowhere to be seen as Manchester City eye him up. There was no Granit Xhaka to complete 60, 70, 80 passes, let alone an Alonso the player.

And of course, as the manager insisted, the low possession numbers Chelsea put up against both Fulham and Brighton need to be contextualised around the early lead they took. After all, this was an opponent who quite likes to keep the ball too. "After 30 minutes at 3-0, in that moment we played too much with the result," said the manager. "We need to keep playing.

"The data is not important. It's how you can play and what you can do better. It's never an approach where I say 'today we need to have 60% or 20%'. We never talk about those things. It's about how we prepare to be more competitive. You need to adapt during the game. There were some moments where we did that really well and a couple of moments we can do better.

"I would say it's quite normal [to play the result]. It happens in many other teams that have more games together, where the idea of how to manage the process is more built. We are in this process. I am sure that this result, in the future we can manage it better. At halftime, we were 3-1 and I said, 'Guys, a two-goal lead in Premier League is not done.' You need to still focus on playing, scoring goals, defending well. After we could have scored the fifth one."

It might speak to a change in Alonso's approach that he saw his side two goals up and concluded that they needed to focus on scoring goals. Only for a brief period around the half hour, when Brighton were visibly shell-shocked, did Chelsea look to have Brighton at arms' length. The very best defensive outfits can allow their opponents 211 final third touches. Chelsea aren't that yet.

On debut Emiliano Martinez made some sprightly saves but there was a sloppiness to the recovery running of his teammates when Malick Yalcouye burst upfield for the opener. The game might have been won when Pascal Gross headed home from a set piece but the best backlines don't tolerate such sloppiness at any minute. Ultimately, when you give up almost three-quarters of the ball, you need to be better individually and collectively than almost any team can be in a new system with much changed personnel.

At Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso proved he can coach a diligent defense (albeit one that benefited greatly from opponents' wayward finishing) but he needed three-quarters of a season to bed in. Against Arsenal next week all of this might not work. Even without Saliba, the individual talent in the champions' backline should make it harder for Rogers, Palmer and Pedro to find seams to attack. Give Martin Odegaard 25-plus final third touches and see the damage that gets done.

Then again, holding Chelsea to the standards of champions ought to be unreasonable so early into Alonso's tenure. Can you win a title with 30% possession, giving up five goals to Fulham and Brighton? Probably not but you can win hearts and minds, at least early on. Stamford Bridge has been crying out for some joie de vivre at least since Enzo Maresca's departure. One might argue it has been in short supply throughout BlueCo's tenure.

Right now, Alonso has concluded that his best players play their best football when they play their way, free to run and gamble with possession. If it produces a few more games like that, well, perhaps the Shed End will have got it right. Not too Xabi indeed.