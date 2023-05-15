There are just a few weeks left in the European soccer season and we were treated to yet another weekend of breathtaking action across the continent's top five competitions. With the second legs of the UEFA Champions League semifinals coming up as part of another jam packed week, we take a stab at this past weekend's big questions.

Are Chelsea too messy for Pochettino?

The big news of the past few days in the Premier League has been Chelsea closing in on Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. The Argentine tactician has been out of work since he left Paris Saint-Germain last year and although the deal is not yet official, he is expected to occupy the Stamford Bridge hotseat. With just one win from their past nine league games and Frank Lampard struggling to get much of a tune out of a lavishly assembled squad, there is a danger that Pochettino might have bitten off more than he can chew. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss is still held in high regard in England despite a relatively poor spell in France and the 51-year-old is now risking his reputation on turning this disappointing Chelsea team around. No Europe next season will help to simplify the South American's task, but there is much work to be done for this group to even resemble a "Pochettino side" and notably in attack.

Is Nkunku the Bundesliga's best?

London-bound Christopher Nkunku turned a 1-0 loss at home to Werder Bremen into a 2-1 victory over the weekend with two very late assists for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga to underline the France international's status as the German topflight's leading talent. There are a number of very good players currently playing their trade in Germany, not least with Bayern Munich, but few can match Nkunku at his very best and this was a magic nine-minute spell from the 25-year-old. The former PSG man is coming back from an injury-hit season and already knows that he will not be in Leipzig next year but he is making a mission of it to ensure that he leaves Die Roten Bullen with Champions League soccer which is not what he will be greeted with when he joins Chelsea this summer.

Might injury prone Pogba be done?

Another Frenchman in a difficult situation is Juventus' Paul Pogba who has just suffered a season-ending injury without even managing to complete 90 minutes for the Italian giants. It has now been well over a full calendar year since the 30-year-old came through 90 minutes unscathed and that was with former club Manchester United. Pogba has missed the FIFA 2022 World Cup with France as well as being plagued by scandal and trauma away from the field. At this point in his career, it is not a question of when he gets back to full fitness for Juve and Les Bleus, it is whether he ever manages to. This latest setback probably rules out any potential switch this summer, so Pogba is likely to be stuck in Turin until he can at least string regular minutes together. His recent assist in the 1-1 UEFA Europa League draw with Sevilla showed that he does still have some of the old magic left, but is there enough to get him back to the level he was at five years ago when he was winning the World Cup with the French in Russia? It seems increasingly unlikely.

Are Valencia the next Deportivo?

Three wins from the last five games has given Valencia hope of avoiding the drop from La Liga and Los Che are currently three points above the relegation zone in Spain's topflight with four games to go. Ex-midfielder Ruben Baraja is back at Mestalla trying to save his former club and might have just turned a corner with wins over Elche, Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo. Two of those three wins have come away from home which hints at the toxic atmosphere created by detested owner Peter Lim but worryingly this could become the norm for the six-time La Liga winners. Assuming that Valencia survive this season with Real Madrid and Real Betis two of four remaining opponents, this would be the fourth time in the past eight campaigns that they have finished in the bottom half of the table and two of those top half finishes came in ninth. With many of the club's top talents now gone and more likely to go again this summer regardless of status, the future feels bleak unless Lim leaves after nine years of steady decline. Third tier fallen giants Deportivo La Coruna are a cautionary tale for Valencia that Real and Barcelona's big rivals from the early 2000s are not too big to go down and keep sinking.

Is France still a top five league?

West Ham United's 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinals last week was a huge victory for French soccer. Thanks to Michail Antonio's late winner, Ligue 1 is guaranteed to have four Champions League spots for the 2024-25 season regardless of what happens next to France's sliding UEFA coefficient. PSG's latest continental woes as well as some of the other Championnat sides involved in Europe have allowed the Netherlands and Belgium to catch up with the French and Portugal who are all now vying for top five status. The Dutch may well lead France from the start of next year, but Ligue 1 is guaranteed to have at least four clubs for the 24-25 edition which will be the first under the incoming UCL format. It is a major let off for the underperforming nation, though, and one that must be addressed starting next term if it wants to truly remain part of the big five.