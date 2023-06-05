This weekend provided plenty of twists and turns on and off the field as most major European leagues hit their finish lines. However, most of the unexpected twists came away from the field with clubs suddenly coming to life and taking decisions regarding managerial appointments and sanctioning player transfer decisions. Few saw Karim Benzema's Real Madrid exit coming together so quickly, while there was drama in Milan as an emotional Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired from soccer. Suddenly, we have Julian Nagelsmann possibly headed for Paris, Jose Mourinho potentially stuck in Rome, Ange Postecoglou emerging as Tottenham Hotspur's potential savior and Monaco presenting a potential alternative to the USMNT for Jesse Marsch.

We look through some of the most pressing questions this Monday.

Are we about to see a smart PSG?

After ending an underwhelming season in fitting style with a 3-2 home loss to Clermont, in a campaign which saw them win a record 11th French title, PSG are getting set to change things -- again -- this summer. Nagelsmann has quickly emerged as the favorite to replace Christophe Galtier while Luis Campos is busying himself securing Manuel Ugarte from Sporting and Marco Asensio on a free transfer from Real Madrid. With veteran pair Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos moving on, the midfield and attack have been prioritized with Nagelsmann also a good fit with PSG's expected youth push. The German could even arrive with Thierry Henry as part of his backroom staff which might garner a greater deal of respect than Galtier enjoyed. Are the French champions finally getting smart in their approach, or is this another false dawn where the ideas appear to intelligent until PSG do what PSG do best and flop?

What next for Jose Mourinho?

One early loser in PSG's latest movements is Roma's Portuguese boss who was on the brink of legendary status when Giallorossi led Sevilla in last week's Europa League final only to lose and see the possibility of the Parc des Prince gig vanish with it. Mourinho was always an outsider for the Parisien job, given that Campos' priorities for candidates are not always the same as those of the French giants' Qatari leadership. Nagelsmann is more in-line with PSG's youth-driven focus while Mourinho is certainly more of a disciplinarian which might not be needed as much as before now that Messi and Ramos are going and Neymar could be off too. Do not rule out Mourinho staying on at Stadio Olimpico given his accomplishments in the Italian capital, but his posturing regarding a potential change of air might equally have got Roma lining up his replacement already.

Is Ange Postecoglou the man to fix Spurs?

Celtic appear set to lose Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham and the Australian boss could be tasked with turning the damaged London clubs' hopes around. After nearly two full years in Scotland, the 57-year-old will step into one of the biggest challenges of his career with Spurs as they seek a European return after missing out. Will it be enough to keep Harry Kane at the club? We will see, but it does appear that the Greece-born tactician will be the long-term replacement for Antonio Conte and it represents a new direction for the club to go in as they face up to the impact of finishing out of the Premier League's European positions and therefore having less appeal. It is a big job, but the 57-year-old appears to be up for the challenge and will set about it with his no-nonsense approach which brought rapid results for Celtic.

Monaco or USMNT for Jesse Marsch?

As expected, the Monegasque club have dismissed Philippe Clement as coach and now need to find a replacement who is interested in leading them back to Europe. ASM's collapse under the Belgian was poorly timed and there are now major questions over the club's past few years of work under departing sporting director Paul Mitchell. Incoming Thiago Scuro is expected to follow Mitchell's RED Bull influence at Stade Louis II and this is where Marsch comes in. The possibility arrives at an interesting moment with the U.S. tactician thought to be of interest for the currently vacant USMNT role, yet the lack of urgency in finding a new boss could enable an ambitious club to pick Marsch up on the rebound. It could be that Monaco favor the American over Matthias Jaissle who is still under contract with Red Bull Salzburg for financial reasons, although Celtic could yet swoop in for a Postecoglou replacement. Marsch suddenly being take off of the table for the national team job would raise real questions as to the nature of this lengthy and maligned managerial search.

Real Madrid's golden crop done?

Karim Benzema's Real Madrid exit and Luka Modric's lessened influence in their Champions League semifinal defeat to Manchester City suggests that the Spanish giants are about to move on from a very successful group of players. The French superstar will leave an enormous hole in attack while Jude Bellingham's expected arrival could demote Modric to more of a squad role in the future. With other figures moving on like Marco Asensio, it feels like Real are finally starting to move on from the group of players which have served them so well in recent years. With PSG's Kylian Mbappe currently off the market could Spurs talisman Kane have a shot at switching to Santiago Bernabeu?