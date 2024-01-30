After returning to winning ways over the weekend, Arsenal hope to build a positive streak of form when they take on Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

A poor string of results during the holiday season means the Gunners currently sit third in the Premier League table, but they are not out of the title race just yet. They sit five points behind league leaders Liverpool and can use a game against Forest, in which they are the favorites, to stay close. Forest, meanwhile, would rather use the opportunity to ensure they keep their distance from the relegation zone. They are currently 16th but are just four points above the bottom three, and a surprise win on Tuesday could truly help their chances.

Here's what to know before the game.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, January 30 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30 | 2:30 p.m. ET Location: City Ground -- West Bridgford, England

City Ground -- West Bridgford, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Nottingham Forest +750; Draw +410; Arsenal -250

Storylines

After manager Mikel Arteta swatted away chatter that he might bolt North London for the soon-to-be vacant Barcelona job, Arsenal will have the chance to re-focus on the games at hand on Tuesday. The Gunners have some positive momentum behind them -- they returned from their winter break on Saturday with a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace in which both Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli scored a brace.

The bigger test for Arsenal in the next few weeks, though, will be if they can put the form of the holiday period behind them. The victory over Palace snapped a four game winless run, which came at the end of a stretch in which they won just once in seven games. The good news for Arteta and company, who are mostly at full strength for the game against Forest. They face a tricky opponent, though -- Forest have won four of their last eight but scored in seven of those games, and all but one game during that eight-match stretch saw at least three goals scored.

Prediction

Arsenal are the favorites for a reason and will likely prove as much, but Forest live for the drama so expect both teams to find the scoresheet by the final whistle. Pick: Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 3