The Premier League returns to action on Monday.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Aston Villa 2-4-2; Nottingham Forest 1-6-1

What to Know

Nottingham Forest needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.63 goals per match before their game on Monday. They will look to defend their home turf against Aston Villa at 3 p.m. ET.

Nottingham Forest has to be hurting after a devastating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City on Monday. Things were pretty much settled by the half as Nottingham Forest was already down 3 to nothing.

Meanwhile, Villa and Leeds United ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch