The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break.
Who's Playing
- Brighton & Hove Albion @ Nottingham Forest
- Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 5-4-3, Nottingham Forest 3-4-5
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: The City Ground
- TV: USA Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Brighton & Hove Albion will head out on the road to face off against Nottingham Forest at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at The City Ground. Brighton's last five games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Brighton has not won a game since September 24th, a trend which continued last Sunday. Brighton and Sheffield played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. That draw made it three straight for Brighton.
Meanwhile, Nottingham and West Ham combined for 11 shots on goal last Sunday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Nottingham fell just short of West Ham by a score of 3-2.
Brighton's season record now sits at 5-4-3, while Nottingham is 3-4-5.
Brighton came up short against Nottingham when the teams last played back in April, falling 3-1. Can Brighton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Brighton & Hove Albion is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +121 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Nottingham Forest won 1 game and tied 1 game in their last 2 contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Apr 26, 2023 - Nottingham Forest 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Oct 18, 2022 - Nottingham Forest 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0