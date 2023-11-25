The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 5-4-3, Nottingham Forest 3-4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion will head out on the road to face off against Nottingham Forest at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at The City Ground. Brighton's last five games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Brighton has not won a game since September 24th, a trend which continued last Sunday. Brighton and Sheffield played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. That draw made it three straight for Brighton.

Meanwhile, Nottingham and West Ham combined for 11 shots on goal last Sunday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Nottingham fell just short of West Ham by a score of 3-2.

Brighton's season record now sits at 5-4-3, while Nottingham is 3-4-5.

Brighton came up short against Nottingham when the teams last played back in April, falling 3-1. Can Brighton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +121 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Nottingham Forest won 1 game and tied 1 game in their last 2 contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.