The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 14-7-8, Nottingham Forest 6-9-17

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground TV: Peacock

What to Know

CBS Sports has the soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Nottingham Forest will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Nottingham Forest are limping into the contest on a 4-game losing streak.

It's pretty hard to win when your team only controls the ball for 30% of the match, a fact Nottingham Forest found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of Liverpool by a score of 3-2. The contest was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Nottingham Forest could only answer two of the three goals Liverpool scored.

The matchup between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City on Sunday was postponed. The last EPL matchup Brighton & Hove Albion played was a 2-1 victory against Chelsea last Saturday.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Wednesday.

Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion are a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -186 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.