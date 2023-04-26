The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.
Who's Playing
- Brighton & Hove Albion @ Nottingham Forest
- Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 14-7-8, Nottingham Forest 6-9-17
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The City Ground
- TV: Peacock
What to Know
Nottingham Forest will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Nottingham Forest are limping into the contest on a 4-game losing streak.
It's pretty hard to win when your team only controls the ball for 30% of the match, a fact Nottingham Forest found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of Liverpool by a score of 3-2. The contest was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Nottingham Forest could only answer two of the three goals Liverpool scored.
The matchup between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City on Sunday was postponed. The last EPL matchup Brighton & Hove Albion played was a 2-1 victory against Chelsea last Saturday.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Wednesday.
Odds
Brighton & Hove Albion are a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -186 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
