Nottingham Forest will host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as the English Premier League returns from the international break. Brighton currently sit in eighth place in the English Premier League standings with 19 points, while Nottingham Forest are in 14th with 13 points. The Tricky Trees are coming off a 3-2 loss against West Ham in their last league game, while Brighton are winless in their last six matches in Premier League play.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton & Hove Albion odds list Brighton as the +115 favorite (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line, with Nottingham Forest the +220 underdog. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under is 2.5 goals.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. He went 21-10 -- bringing a profit of $1,147 for $100 bettors -- on his Champions League predictions last season.

Here are the EPL odds and trends for Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest:

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton over/under: 2.5 goals

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton money line: Brighton: +115, Nottingham: +220, Draw: +250

What you need to know about Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls have hit a rough patch after going winless in their last six league games. Brighton settled for a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United in their last match. Mahmoud Dahoud received a red card in the 69th minute, which means he'll miss Saturday's clash with Nottingham Forest.

Brighton have scored 25 goals this season, the sixth-most in the Premier League. The Seagulls have scored at least once in nine straight matches across all competitions and they should have success against a Nottingham Forest side that has conceded 18 goals in league play.

What you need to know about Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees enter Saturday's match in 14th place in the Premier League standings, but they entered the international break in good form. Nottingham Forest have lost just two of their last six league games and they're unbeaten on home soil this season. Nottingham Forest beat Aston Villa 2-0 in their last match at City Ground with Ola Aina and Orel Mangala finding the back of the net.

Nottingham have scored two goals in three of their last four matches, which bodes well against a Brighton side that has failed to keep a clean sheet in all 12 of their league games.

How to make Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest picks

