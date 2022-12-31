After winning 2-0 their first match after the World Cup break, Chelsea are already back in action and will play on Sunday against Nottingham Forest. Graham Potter's side need to score as many points as possible considering their table, as the Blues are currently in eighth with 24 points after 15 matches, while Nottingham are fighting to keep their place in the league and have 13 points, only one behind Everton in 17th. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information



Date : Sunday, Jan. 1 | Time : 11:00 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 1 | : 11:00 a.m. ET Location : City Ground -- Nottingham, England

: City Ground -- Nottingham, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA Network | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Nottingham Forest +420; Draw +270; Chelsea -150 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

Despite a negative start of the 2022-23 season that led American owner Todd Boehly to appoint Graham Potter as new coach and sack Thomas Tuchel, the Blues are still in a position where they can hope to fight for the top four places. However, they desperately need to score more points now after the World Cup break and started off well by winning 2-0 against Bournemouth.

During the match against Bournemouth, Chelsea's right-back Reece James was injured again, as confirmed by the club's statement later on Wednesday: "Reece James underwent assessment earlier today, scan results confirmed a setback with Reece set to be ruled out for up to a month", Chelsea confirmed. As reported by CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, the club will likely look for a new right-back in the upcoming winter transfer window that will kick off on Jan. 2.

In the meantime, Chelsea have confirmed the signing of young striker David Datro Fofana from Molde for around €12 million. The 20 years-old will join the English side at the beginning of January.

Prediction

Chelsea want to win their second game in a row and are definitely the favorites against Nottingham Forest and should get all three points. Pick: Chelsea 1, Nottingham Forest 0