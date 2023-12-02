The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Everton 4-2-7, Nottingham Forest 3-4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App TV: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Everton will head out on the road to face off against Nottingham Forest at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The City Ground. Despite being away, Everton is favored nonetheless.

Everton can only go 1-1 at best against Man United this season after their first game on Sunday. They suffered a bruising 3-0 loss at the hands of Man United. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Everton in their matchups with Man United: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Nottingham and Brighton combined for ten shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Nottingham fell just short of Brighton by a score of 3-2. It was the first time this season that Nottingham let down their fans at home.

Everton has yet to win a game at home this season, leaving them with a 4-2-7 record. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 0.3 goals per game. As for Nottingham, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-4-6 record this season.

Odds

Everton is a slight favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +163 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Everton and Nottingham Forest have tied in their last 2 contests.