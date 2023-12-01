Everton will face off against Nottingham Forest at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at City Ground. Nottingham Forest are 3-4-6 overall and 2-3-1 at home, while Everton are 4-2-7 overall and 3-1-2 on the road. Nottingham Forest have suffered back-to-back losses after posting a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Nov. 5. Everton, meanwhile, are coming off a disappointing 3-0 loss at home against Manchester United last Sunday.

The latest Everton vs. Nottingham Forest odds list Everton as the +160 favorite (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line, with Nottingham Forest the +180 underdog. A draw is priced at +220, and the over/under is 2.5 goals. Before entering any Everton vs. Nottingham Forest picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. He went 21-10 -- bringing a profit of $1,147 for $100 bettors -- on his Champions League predictions last season.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Nottingham Forest vs. Everton and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the EPL odds for Nottingham Forest vs. Everton:

.Nottingham Forest vs. Everton over/under: 2.5 goals

Nottingham Forest vs. Everton money line: Nottingham Forest: +180, Everton: +160, Draw: +220

Nottingham Forest vs. Everton picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Everton

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Everton as the Toffees lost 3-0 to Manchester United last Sunday. Everton have not had much luck with Man United recently, as the Toffees have come up short the last two times they've met. Despite the defeat, Everton will enter Saturday's showdown knowing they need a positive result to climb out of the relegation zone following a points deduction.

Everton have been playing well in recent weeks, going unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions. The Toffees have won their last two Premier League games on the road as well, so they'll be confident they can secure points on Saturday.

What you need to know about Nottingham Forest

Meanwhile, Nottingham and Brighton combined for 10 shots on goal last Saturday, which explains the impressive five goals scored. Nottingham fell just short of Brighton by a score of 3-2. It was the first time this season that Nottingham Forest suffered a loss on home soil. Nottingham have scored six goals in their last three matches at City Ground, so they'll be tough to beat on Saturday.

Anthony Elanga has been Nottingham's playmaker this season with three goals and three assists in league play. Elanga opened the scoring in the third minute in Nottingham's 3-2 loss against Brighton and he's found the back of the net in consecutive Premier League games.

How to make Everton vs. Nottingham Forest picks

Holliman has taken an in-depth look at the Nottingham Forest vs. Everton showdown and locked in his most confident best bets, one of which offers a plus-money payout. You can only get Holliman's English Premier League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Nottingham Forest vs. Everton, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the expert who's crushed his soccer picks.