The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Leeds United @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Leeds United 4-9-6; Nottingham Forest 5-9-6

What to Know

Leeds United's and Nottingham Forest's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 22. Leeds United is staying on the road on Sunday to face off against Nottingham Forest at 9 a.m. ET Feb. 5 at The City Ground. Leeds United is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.83 goals per matchup.

Three weeks ago, Leeds United lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest got themselves on the board against Leicester City two weeks ago, but Leicester never followed suit. Nottingham Forest came out on top against the Foxes by a score of 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Nottingham Forest was the better team in the second half.

Nottingham Forest's win lifted them to (13th place with 21 points) while Leeds United's loss dropped them down to (15th place with 18 points). We'll see if Nottingham Forest can repeat their recent success or if Leeds United bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United

Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Nottingham Forest +160; Draw +225; Leeds +170

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.