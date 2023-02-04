Leeds United will take on Nottingham Forest at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest are 4-3-3 at home, while Leeds United are 1-2-6 on the road. Leeds United can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-3-8 in that position. Those who like to bet on draws have to be loving them, as a $100 bet on a draw every game this season would place bettors $896.00 in the black. Nottingham Forest might be expected to win, but given they're only 1-2-1 when favored this could be anyone's game.

The latest Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Nottingham Forest as the +160 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Leeds United the +165 underdog. A draw is priced at +235, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Here are the EPL odds and trends for Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United:

Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United money line: Nottingham: +160, Leeds: +165, Draw: +235

Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United over/under: 2.5 goals

What you need to know about Leeds United

Leeds United and Brentford finished up their game with a 0-0 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Leeds United, who haven't won a league game since Nov. 5, 2022. The draw left them with a 4-6-9 record in Premier League play this season.

Leeds enter Sunday's match having scored 26 goals this season, while conceding 33 times. However, Jesse Marsch's men have scored two or more goals in four of their last six games across all competitions.

What you need to know about Nottingham Forest

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth finished up their game with a 1-1 draw. The draw left Nottingham with a 5-6-9 record in Premier League play this season. Nottingham Forest entered the weekend ranked 13th in the Premier League standings, just four point clear of the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest will enter Sunday's clash full of confidence. That's because the Tricky Trees are unbeaten in their last four league games, which includes a 2-0 victory over Leicester City in their last home match.

