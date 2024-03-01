Liverpool resume their campaign to win their first Premier League title in four years on Saturday, when they travel to Nottingham Forest.

It's a battle of two teams in need of points on contrasting ends of the table. The Reds sit atop the Premier League table with a one point lead over Manchester City, with both sides finally even on games played after City had a game in hand for two months. Forest, meanwhile, are dangerously close to the relegation zone and are just four points ahead of 18th place Luton Town.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, March 2 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 2 | 10 a.m. ET Location: City Ground -- Bridgford, England

City Ground -- Bridgford, England Live stream : Peacock

: Peacock Odds: Nottingham Forest +480; Draw +360; Liverpool -195

Storylines

Almost all of Liverpool's results have gone their way in 2024, but the most trying part of their season is officially underway. Jurgen Klopp will spend a large chunk of his farewell tour with a lengthy injury list, including top-tier talents Mohamed Salah and Alisson. It will serve as a serious test of Liverpool's credentials to lift the title and outpace City, who have a fully fit team including Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne at their disposal.

The good news for Liverpool is that they have succeeded with their rotational squad so far. A group of academy products impressively stepped in in last week's EFL Cup final and ensured the Reds would come out victorious, and they succeeded again in a midweek FA Cup outing against Southampton, when youngster Jayden Dames scored a brace. Forest will be the next step up for a youthful Liverpool, but perhaps not an insurmountable hurdle.

Prediction

It's early days, but Liverpool's academy products might have goals in them. Coupled with the fact that Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister are still around to help exploit a Forest defense that has trouble keeping a clean sheet, things might come up Liverpool once again. Pick: Nottingham Forest 0, Liverpool 2