The Premier League is back in action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Liverpool 18-6-2, Nottingham Forest 6-6-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Liverpool will head out on the road to take on Nottingham Forest at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at The City Ground. Despite being away, Liverpool is favored nonetheless.

Liverpool and the Hatters combined for 16 shots on goal on Wednesday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Liverpool was the clear victor by a 4-1 margin over the Hatters. Four seems to be a good number for Liverpool as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of goals in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Nottingham couldn't handle Aston Villa on Saturday and fell 4-2.

The win (which was Liverpool's third in a row) raised their record to 18-6-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 3.7 goals per game. As for Nottingham, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-6-14.

Everything went Liverpool's way against Forest in their previous matchup back in October of 2023 as the Reds made off with a 3-0 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Liverpool since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Liverpool is a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -196 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Liverpool has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Nottingham Forest.