An undermanned Manchester City side will take on surprising Nottingham Forest in a 2025 FA Cup semifinal on Sunday. The teams split a pair of Premier Soccer League matches this season, with Nottingham earning a 1-0 win in their last meeting on March 8. Manchester City (18-7-9), third on the EPL table, have five wins and two draws in their last seven matches. Nottingham Forest (18-6-9), fourth on the table, are coming off a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium in London. Manchester City is -140 (risk $140 to win $100) on the money-line, while Nottingham Forest is a +340 underdog. A draw would return +280 in the latest Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City on Sunday:

Under 2.5 (-110)

The expert isn't expecting an explosive game from these teams, especially given Manchester City's injury situation and recent performances. With leading-scorer Erling Haaland out due to injury, the Cityzens offense is leaning on midfielder Phil Foden. He has seven goals and two assists in 25 appearances, including 19 starts. Manchester City has scored two or few goals in seven of the past eight matches. Nottingham Forest has scored one or fewer goals in four of their past five matches. Under 2.5 goals is priced at -110 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Double Chance Draw or Nottingham Forest (+110)

Nottingham Forest has come a long way in one season. Last year, the Forest was fighting to stay clear of relegation. This season, they have a lot to accomplish, starting with a spot in the FA Cup finals. Manchester City, meanwhile, has been less than stellar of late and the Cityzens may be looking past the FA Cup to concentrate on the final few weeks of the English Premier League season.



"Nottingham Forest has shown the entire league they are a force to be reckoned with, and I expect to see them give City a run for their money," Eimer told SportsLine.

