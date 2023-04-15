The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Manchester United 17-5-7; Nottingham Forest 6-9-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground TV: USA

What to Know

Manchester United have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on Nottingham Forest at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at The City Ground. If the odds can be believed, Manchester United are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

On Saturday, Manchester United never let their opponents score. They came out on top against Everton by a score of 2-0. The win made it back-to-back wins for Manchester United.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Manchester United put plenty of pressure on the goal with 11 shots on goal. Everton, on the other hand, only managed one.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest haven't won a game since February 5th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Aston Villa. The contest was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Nottingham Forest were shut out in the second half.

Manchester United took their victory against Nottingham Forest in their previous matchup last December by a conclusive 3-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Manchester United since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Manchester United are a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -160 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.