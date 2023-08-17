Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United will look to even their marks when they meet in an English Premier League matchup on Friday. Nottingham Forest (0-1) dropped a 2-1 decision to Arsenal in the season opener, but will try to ride some late momentum from that match. Trailing 2-0, newcomer Anthony Elanga was substituted into the lineup in the 80th minute and his presence nearly rallied the Tricky Trees, as a late shot that would have knotted the score, narrowly missed. Sheffield (0-1), meanwhile, dropped a 1-0 decision to Crystal Palace in their first match after being elevated into the first division.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET at City Ground Stadium in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England. Nottingham Forest are listed as the -117 favorites (risk $117 to win $100) in its latest Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United odds, with Sheffield United the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest picks, make sure you check out the EPL predictions and betting advice from proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has broken down the Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United matchup from every angle and locked in his EPL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest:

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United spread: Nottingham Forest -0.5 (-120), Sheffield United +0.5 (-110)

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United over/under: 2.5 goals

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United money line: Nottingham Forest -117, Sheffield United +340, Draw +240

NF: Will look to improve on last season's 16th-place finish on the table which saw them collect just 38 points

SHE: Were second on the English League Championship table with 91 points

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

Elanga, a forward from Sweden, spent the last three seasons with Manchester United. He signed a five-year deal to play for Nottingham Forest last month. The 21-year-old had five starts for Manchester last season, chipping in one assist and nine shots, including three on target. He had two goals and two assists with 14 starts in 2021-2022 for Manchester. Playing for Sweden's international team since 2022, he has recorded three goals in 12 appearances.

Among those benefiting from Elanga's signing is forward Taiwo Awoniyi. The 26-year-old from Nigeria buried his only shot in the season-opening loss, on an assist from Elanga. Last season, Awoniyi was Nottingham Forest's leading goal-scorer. He registered 10 goals and added an assist in 27 appearances, including 17 starts, and took 36 shots, including 15 on target.

Why you should back Sheffield

Last season's leading scorer, forward Iliman Ndiaye, was transferred to Marseille in a cost-saving move after the team made a number of additions during the offseason. One of those newcomers is midfielder Gustavo Hamer. The 26-year-old Brazilian plays midfield and will be counted on to help make up for Ndiaye's team-leading 14 goals and 10 assists from 2022-2023. Hamer, who has played the last three-plus seasons for Coventry City of the English League Championship, has 17 goals in 123 appearances since 2020.

Sheffield will have some scoring punch back, however, in the form of forward Oliver McBurnie. McBurnie registered 13 goals and two assists in 38 appearances, including 25 starts, in 2022-2023. He took 84 shots, including 39 on target. This will be his fifth season with the team. Prior to last year, his best season was in 2019-2020 when he made 24 starts for Sheffield as a member of the EPL, scoring six goals on 50 shots, including 25 on target.

