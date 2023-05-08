Premier League is back in action on Monday

Who's Playing

Southampton @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Southampton 6-6-22, Nottingham Forest 7-9-18

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground TV: USA Network

What to Know

Southampton are on a three-game streak of home losses, Nottingham Forest a seven-game streak of away losses -- but one team's luck is about to change. Southampton will head out on the road to face off against Nottingham Forest at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at The City Ground. Given their rocky road up to this point, both of these teams will have plenty of motivation to bring home a win.

Southampton haven't won a game since March 4th, a trend which continued on Sunday. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Newcastle United. Sadly, the defeat only continues a disappointing trend for Southampton: they've now lost three straight matchups with Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for Nottingham Forest after they claimed the first goal on Saturday, however, they wouldn't score again. They fell just short of Brentford by a score of 2-1.

Nottingham Forest wrapped up the game having held possession of the ball for 39% of the time the team was on the field. They have now had four straight games with their time of possession at or below 40%.

Southampton couldn't quite finish off Nottingham Forest in their previous matchup back in January and fell 1-0. Can Southampton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nottingham Forest are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +110 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

