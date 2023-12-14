Tottenham Hotspur look to build on an impressive victory on Friday when they visit City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in an English Premier League match. Spurs (9-3-4) snapped a five-match winless streak emphatically last Sunday, taking a 4-1 victory against Newcastle. They sit fifth in the Premier League table after holding the lead through the first 10 games. Nottingham Forest (3-5-8) have greatly missed top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi, who remains out with a groin injury. They are on a five-match winless streak of their own and sit 16th in the EPL table.

Kickoff in West Bridgford, England, is set for 3 p.m. ET. Spurs are -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest odds. Forest are +350 underdogs, a draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham picks, you'll want to see the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine soccer insider Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman is 121-118-1 on his soccer picks and has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the UEFA Champions League and German Bundesliga. He is 25-15 (+717) on UCL predictions over that span.

Now, Holliman has broken down Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest. Here are the Premier League odds for Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham:

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham spread: Spurs -0.5 (-140)

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham over/under: 2.5 goals

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham money line: Forest +350, Tottenham -145, Draw +300

TOT: Have outscored Nottingham Forest 8-2 in winning the past four meetings.

NOT: Have scored at least twice in four of seven home matches.

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs have won four straight league matches against Forest and are 6-1-1 in the past eight overall meetings. The last matchup was in London back in March, and the Lilywhites cruised to a 3-1 victory. Spurs put seven of their 15 shots on target and held the ball for 56% of the match. Son Heung-min had the final goal to add to the departed Harry Kane's brace. Son also scored the last goal in last week's victory to give him 10 in league play this season. He ranks third in the league in goals.

The team is missing star midfielder James Maddison, which has contributed to the skid, but Richarlison returned from injury last week and scored twice. With players like Dejan Kulusevski (four goals), Giovani Lo Celso (two in 10 games) and Brennan Johnson (one in seven matches), Spurs have a clear edge in talent. Forest snapped a four-match win streak with last week's draw but had just 31% possession and were outshot 10-8 (4-2 on net). Without Awoniyi, they are without a scoring threat. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees should have a bit more confidence after stopping their losing skid, and they have given some notable teams trouble this season. They beat Aston Villa 2-0 at home last month and defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September. Forest can get goals from several sources, with veteran Chris Wood and youngster Anthony Elanga among the 10 players with goals. They have three apiece, and Wood has started just four of his 14 appearances.

Defender Harry Toffolo scored the lone goal last week, his first of the season to go with three assists. Elanga also has set up three goals, and Morgan Gibbs-White has two assists. Forest beat Spurs 2-0 in a League Cup match in the teams' most recent meeting at City Ground last November. The hosts had a 14-9 edge in shots and had eight on target to just two for Spurs. Tottenham haven't been as impressive without Maddison, as evidenced by their 0-1-4 stretch before last week's victory. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest picks

