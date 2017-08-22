Now Barcelona is suing Neymar for breach of contract following his PSG transfer

Barcelona has filed a lawsuit against former player Neymar over a breach of contract, according to the Spanish club. The Brazilian superstar left Barca earlier this month in a world-record move to PSG, and Barca has responded with a labor lawsuit to the Spanish soccer federation, so that it can then be passed onto the French soccer association and FIFA.

FC Barcelona statement https://t.co/KRApIJh6l9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 22, 2017

The club demands that the player return the "already paid sum" for his contract renewal, since he did not complete the contract. Barca claims 8.5 million euros in damages and an additional 10 percent for delayed payment. Barca also requests PSG pay the fees since the player isn't allowed to do it himself.

Neymar had originally signed a contract extension this summer through 2021.

We will have more to come as this story develops.