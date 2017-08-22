Now Barcelona is suing Neymar for breach of contract following his PSG transfer
Things are getting intense between the club and its former player
Barcelona has filed a lawsuit against former player Neymar over a breach of contract, according to the Spanish club. The Brazilian superstar left Barca earlier this month in a world-record move to PSG, and Barca has responded with a labor lawsuit to the Spanish soccer federation, so that it can then be passed onto the French soccer association and FIFA.
The club demands that the player return the "already paid sum" for his contract renewal, since he did not complete the contract. Barca claims 8.5 million euros in damages and an additional 10 percent for delayed payment. Barca also requests PSG pay the fees since the player isn't allowed to do it himself.
Neymar had originally signed a contract extension this summer through 2021.
We will have more to come as this story develops.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch UCL
Five teams will book their spots in the Round of 16
-
City boss talks Messi transfer option
Messi's ex-manager is fueling the flames with rumors swirling of trouble in Barcelona
-
WATCH: Shocking attack on ref
Things got way out of hand here in the latest incident of abuse toward a referee
-
Could Messi be leaving Barcelona?
Why one of the world's most famous clubs has gone from a dream to a nightmare
-
WATCH: Neymar scores sick strike
The Brazilian superstar put on a show in his first home game for Paris Saint-Germain
-
Barca pays tribute to attack victims
It was quite the emotional scene before the start of Barca's La Liga campaign at Camp Nou
Add a Comment