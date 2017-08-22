Now Barcelona is suing Neymar for breach of contract following his PSG transfer

Things are getting intense between the club and its former player

Barcelona has filed a lawsuit against former player Neymar over a breach of contract, according to the Spanish club. The Brazilian superstar left Barca earlier this month in a world-record move to PSG, and Barca has responded with a labor lawsuit to the Spanish soccer federation, so that it can then be passed onto the French soccer association and FIFA.

The club demands that the player return the "already paid sum" for his contract renewal, since he did not complete the contract. Barca claims 8.5 million euros in damages and an additional 10 percent for delayed payment. Barca also requests PSG pay the fees since the player isn't allowed to do it himself. 

Neymar had originally signed a contract extension this summer through 2021. 

We will have more to come as this story develops.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories