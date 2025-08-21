Violence has marred the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 clash between Independiente and Universidad de Chile as shocking scenes were witnessed at the stadium in Buenos Aires on a tragic night for the sport. The match had to be interrupted in the second half of play due to an outbreak of fan violence before being abandoned.

Numerous fans were taken to a local hospital, and many are in serious condition, according to TyC Sports. One fan could be seen falling from the top deck of the away supporters' section. Independiente's press core has said that there had not been any deaths and called the injuries "light" as of around 11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

Independiente fans were quick to put the blame on the lack of police presence. TyC Sports reported that CONMEBOL, South America's governing body for the sport, had ordered that no police be present in the away section during the match so as to not cause "disturbances."

CONMEBOL announced that the match is canceled and will not be replayed, with the outcome being determined at a later date by the organization's judicial group.

About an hour after the game, there were over 300 U. de Chile fans arrested, according to TyC Sports.

Getty Images

The incidents began in the first half with Universidad de Chile fans throwing projectiles at home fans who were sitting down below, according to Ole. Then, referee Gustavo Tejera had to suspend the match only four minutes into the second half of play. Independiente's "barra brava," the organized supporter group commonly found at Argentine clubs and known for their violent behavior, made their way across the stadium to attack the remaining U. de Chile fans. They could be seen beating U. de Chile fans for several minutes.

Independiente fans have said that U. de Chile fans were throwing seats, concrete, rocks and other debris, as nothing seemed off limits, as fans could be seen leaving the stadium covered in blood and some without clothes. The clashes also escalated to become a free-for-all with fans and police clashing in what escalated into even more chaos. The stadium officials asked Chilean fans to stop throwing projectiles, and the Independiente fans abandoned their seats. Security requested that Universidad fans leave their seats to avoid incidents that could lead to the match being suspended, and then, when home fans tried to clash with the away fans, things escalated.

Fires were set in the stands, and the Universidad team bus was also destroyed, according to TyC Sports. Families fled, but it's unknown how many injuries have resulted from the violence in Buenos Aires in Argentina, on Wednesday night.