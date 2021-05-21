Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will be leaving the club by mutual consent after Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Wolves won the EFL Championship and twice finished in the top seven under the Portuguese's leadership and they also reached the quarterfinals of a European competition for the first time in nearly 50 years.

"Since the first day we arrived at Compton, our ambition was to make a positive change and push this football club forward, and I am proud to say that we did that every single day," said Nuno in an official statement. "We achieved our goals, we did it with passion and we did it together.

"Firstly, I want to thank the supporters, who have all played such an important part in helping us reach new heights for Wolves, and the people of the city, who embraced us and made us feel at home. I, of course, want to thank all of the staff at Wolves, for their support and total commitment, every single day.

"Most importantly, I want to thank each-and-every player that we've worked with since the day we started, for their loyalty, their dedication, hard work and talent. They are the ones who have made this amazing journey possible for us. Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack."

The early favorite to take over from Nuno at Molineux is former SL Benfica boss Bruno Lage with FC Porto's Sergio Conceicao also on the list of candidates while Nuno himself could fill the Tottenham Hotspur managerial vacancy.