The National Women's Soccer League returns on Saturday as the 2021 regular season kicks off. The 24 game regular season marks a two years since the league held a regular season competition since 2019 due to the ongoing pandemic. Fans can watch games across CBS platforms as CBS Sports Network will televise both semifinal matches and Paramount+ will exclusively stream 82 matches.

Five games are on the docket over the weekend, including the newest expansion sides, Racing Louisville FC and Kansas City NWSL kicking things off at Lynn Family Stadium. 2021 Challenge Cup finalists Gotham FC will host 2020 Challenge Cup winners Houston Dash, and 2019 NWSL Champions North Carolina Courage will face off against OL Reign to close out Saturday.

Sunday will feature Orlando Pride against Washington Spirit, and 2021 Challenge Cup champions Portland Thorns FC will host Chicago Red Stars to close out opening weekend.

Here's how to watch and what to know about the games this weekend:

Viewing info

Saturday, May 15

Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City NWSL, 5:00 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)



Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash, 7:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

OL Reign vs. North Carolina Courage, 10:00 p.m. ET (Twitch)

Sunday, May 16

Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit, 6:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Racing Louisville FC 2, Orlando Pride, 7:00 p.m. ET (Twitch)



Louisville and Kansas City on the hunt for first win

Both teams are new expansion clubs in the league and each are looking for their first franchise win after their 2021 Challenge Cup tournament. It'll be Louisville forward CeCe Kizer and Kansas City striker Amy Rodriguez leading the attacking lines, as Racing head coach Christy Holly and KC NWSL head coach Huw Williams continue to iron out tactics for their respective teams.

Rise of Gotham

2021 Challenge Cup finalists Gotham FC will host 2020 Challenge Cup winners Houston Dash at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Both teams have changed the narratives around their clubs as they each develop into being potential contenders. Gotham FC will look to Midge Purce, Carli Lloyd, and Paige Monaghan to generate the attack. Houston will try to expose Gotham's backline with Rachel Daly, Nichelle Prince and Kristie Mewis getting into the final third

2019 NWSL champions on the road

After an active offseason that saw the departures of Crystal Dunn, Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, and Jaelene Daniels, the 2019 NWSL champions still boast one of the strongest rosters in the league and were competitive in the East Division of the 2021 Challenge Cup. Brazilian midfielder Debinha took home 2021 Challenge Cup MVP honors, while Jessica McDonald and Lynn Williams are still offensive threats for the Courage. The team will get their regular season started on the road against OL Reign, playing on a more narrow pitch, and will have to set the tone early to manage the game.

OL Reign are looking more comfortable playing together under head coach Farid Benstiti, and could disrupt things in the midfield with veteran Jess Fishlock in the mix. Forwards Leah Pruitt and Sofia Huerta will want to stay active on the top line, while second-year forward Tziarra King is impressing on the pitch with every outing.

Veterans vs. Rookies

Orlando Pride host Washington Spirit and will feature several veterans for the Pride going head to head against the Spirit's young core. Orlando goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris, defender Ali Krieger, midfielder Marta, and forwards Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux will look to pick up a win against a young Spirit group that features second-year forward Ashley Sanchez and rookie Trinity Rodman.

Portland with eyes on all the prizes

2021 Challenge Cup champion Portland Thorns FC have crossed off the first trophy on their list of hardware they aspire to win this year. The team will host Chicago Red Stars at Providence Park, with all the momentum of Challenge Cup that saw them take top spot in the West division and lift the Challenge Cup trophy. Chicago Red Stars are on the hunt for their first win in 2021 after two draws and two losses in their Challenge Cup tournament.