The National Women's Soccer League returns Friday as the 2021 regular season continues. The 24-game regular season enters the Olympic stretch as several players across the league have departed to Tokyo for international duty during the summer games. Fans can watch NWSL games across Paramount+.

Five games are on the docket over the weekend, with Orlando Pride hosting Racing Louisville FC kicking things off on Friday, while Washington Spirit host North Carolina Courage on Saturday. A triple header closes out week eight action with Portland Thorns FC hosting NJ/NY Gotham FC, Chicago Red Stars welcome Houston Dash, and OL Reign meet Kansas City NWSL.

Here's how to watch and what to know about the games this weekend:

Viewing info

Friday, July 9

Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC, 7:00 p.m. ET (Twitch)



Saturday, July 10

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage, 5:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Sunday, July 11

Portland Thorns FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 3:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash, 6:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



OL Reign vs. Kansas City NWSL, 7:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Orlando Pride aim to get back in the win column

Orlando Pride will host Racing Louisville FC at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Pride are on a two game skid after going on a franchise best seven game undefeated streak to kick off their regular season. The club will be without Alex Morgan and Brazilian international Marta during the next few weeks, and now have an injury bug hitting the team. They'll likely rely on Sydney Leroux up top in the attack, though they'll miss Phoebe McClernon who is out with a right foot injury

North Carolina look to extend win streak to five

Washington Spirit will host North Carolina Courage at Audi Field in Washington, DC. The Spirit had their five game undefeated streak snapped last week against Chicago Red Stars, while North Carolina are riding the momentum of an undefeated four game streak that spans back to June. The Courage will have to make due without USWNT forward Lynn Williams, who closed out June as NWSL player of the month with four goals and an assist over three games.

Gotham FC try to get first win against Portland

Portland Thorns FC will host NJ/NY Gotham FC at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. This will be the third meeting between the two sides this year between the Challenge Cup final and regular season, with Portland winning the two previous meetings. Portland is without several key players due to the Olympics, but the team picked up a 2-0 win over Racing Louisville FC showcasing the depth of their talent as Rocky Rodriguez and Simone Charley recorded goals and newly signed 15-year-old midfielder Olivia Moultrie made her debut. The team will try to build on their third-place standing while Gotham FC tries to bounce back from a 1-1 draw where they conceded a late game equalizer. Look for a midfield battle as Rodriguez and Angela Salem navigate the middle third for the Thorns against Allie Long and Jennifer Cudjoe.

Houston aim to pick up third consecutive win

Chicago Red Stars will host Houston Dash at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Both sides are without key players in this Olympic stretch, and this is another matchup that will be dictated in the midfield. Chicago will try to string together back-to-back wins for the first time this year after picking up a narrow 1-0 win against the Spirit last week. An organized defensive shape and a scrappy corner kick goal lead to the win, but a more complete performance will be needed to ensure victory over a Houston Dash side carrying two consecutive wins on the road. Winners in four of their last five matches, Houston is climbing the standings and are currently in fourth-place.

Kansas City still on the hunt for first win

OL Reign will host Kansas City NWSL at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington. OL Reign recently parted ways with head coach Farid Benstiti after disappointing results over the the last 18 months with the manager leaving the club after 6 wins, 9 losses and 5 draws. Interim head coach Sam Laity will try to lead the team to their first win in two weeks, but will have to do so without five players off on Olympic duty including Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle. Kansas City is still on the hunt for their first win of the season, and will also be without several starts with Katie Bowen, Desiree Scott, and Chloe Logarzo out for the Tokyo games.