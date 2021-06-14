The National Women's Soccer League returns on Saturday as the 2021 regular season continues. The 24 game regular season took a brief pause for the international window, as several players across the league are participating in international friendlies, including USWNT players in the Summer Series. Fans can watch NWSL games across CBS platforms as CBS Sports Network, CBS, and Paramount+ will exclusively stream 82 matches.

Five games are on the docket over the weekend with two matches on Saturday. North Carolina Courage and OL Reign kick things off on network CBS, while Chicago Red Stars host Washington Spirit at SeatGeek Stadium.

Sunday will feature Racing Louisville FC hosting Houston Dash, Portland Thorns FC welcome Kansas City NWSL to Providence Park, and NJ/NY Gotham FC head to Florida to face Orlando Pride and close out week five action.

Here's how to watch and what to know about the games this weekend:

Viewing info

Saturday, June 19

North Carolina Courage vs. OL Reign, 4:00 p.m. ET (CBS)



Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit, 8:00 p.m. ET (Twitch)

Sunday, June 20

Racing Louisville FC vs. Houston Dash, 3:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Portland Thorns FC vs. Kansas City NWSL, 4:00 p.m. ET (CBS)



Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 8:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

North Carolina host OL Reign

North Carolina Courage will host OL Reign at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina on Saturday. Both teams are looking to get back into the win column after picking up narrow 1-0 losses. NC Courage struggled to turn the tide against Chicago after the Red Stars stifled their box midfield formation, and OL Reign are looking to generate the offense after going scoreless in their last two matches.

Red Stars and Spirit meet for first time in 2021



Chicago Red Stars will host Washington Spirit at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois on Saturday. The Red Stars are coming off a 1-0 win against the North Carolina Courage, and will try to win consecutive matches for the first time in 2021. Washington Spirit are coming off 1-1 draw against first place Orlando Pride and will face off against Chicago for the first time this year. Both teams were in separate divisions during the 2021 Challenge Cup and this match is the first meeting between the two sides in the 2021 regular season.

Racing Louisville FC try to bounce back

Racing Louisville FC will host Houston Dash on Sunday at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. The expansion side is looking to bounce back from a rough series of matches where they were outscored 8-0. The home side is carrying big losses from North Carolina and Portland into Kentucky and will now face a Houston Dash side on a two game win streak.

Portland try to extend win streak

Portland Thorns FC will host Kansas City NWSL at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. The Thorns are coming off a 3-0 win against Racing Louisville FC and the club will now welcome fans in attendance at 80% capacity, which will no doubt make for incredible soccer scenery. Kansas City are still on the hunt for their first win in 2021.

Orlando look to stay undefeated

Orlando Pride will host NJ/NY Gotham FC at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The first-place side is coming off a 1-1 draw against Washington Spirit, and are undefeated in their last five matches. Gotham FC are coming off a 1-0 win against OL Reign, where Ifeoma Onumonu connected on goal for the club after the team went a two game scoreless streak.