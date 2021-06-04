The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Saturday as week four approaches. The regular season standings are close as the teams continue to build momentum in the early stages of the season. Fans can watch games across CBS platforms on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

Five games are on the docket over the weekend, including a rematch of the 2019 NWSL championship final between the Chicago Red Stars and North Carolina Courage. NJ/NY Gotham FC will host OL Reign, and Portland Thorns FC are back at home in Proividence Park to meet Racing Louisville FC.

Sunday will feature Kansas City NWSL against Houston Dash, and a big match for first place between Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride to close out opening weekend.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here's how to watch and what to know about the games this weekend:

Viewing info

Saturday, June 5

Chicago Red Stars vs. North Carolina Courage, 2:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. OL Reign, 7:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Portland Thorns FC vs. Racing Louisville FC, 10:30 p.m. ET (Twitch)

Sunday, June 6

Kansas City NWSL vs. Houston Dash, 2:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride, 2:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Chicago and North Carolina meet in regular season

Chicago Red Stars will host North Carolina Courage at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois in a rematch of the 2019 NWSL championship final. This is the first regular season meeting between the two sides since North Carolina's 4-0 win over Chicago for the 2019 NWSL championship.

The two teams have gone through massive changes within their rosters since their meeting back in 2019, with both clubs losing big key players. Both Chicago and North Carolina have had inconsistent starts to their 2021 regular season, thought Courage hit the road off a 5-0 win against Racing Louisville FC and Chicago are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss against Houston Dash.

Gotham and OL Reign bounce back from losses

Gotham FC will host OL Reign Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey as both teams try to recover from losses in their previous matches.

Both sides have had strong and organized defenses in their matches, though Gotham has struggled offensively in the final third, failing to breakthrough on goal in two consecutive matches. Meanwhile, OL Reign have welcomed Rose Lavelle into the mix, and the team will look to Lavelle's continued progress on the pitch at attacking mid.

Gotham's Allie Long and Jennifer Cudjoe could try and disrupt Lavelle while trying to connect with Carli Lloyd and Paige Monaghan to generate the attack.

Thorns back at home

Portland Thorns FC are back at home to host Racing Louisville FC at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. After two consecutive losses, the Thorns are coming off a recent 1-0 win against Gotham FC, and will try to put together their first win streak of the season.

Racing Louisville FC are coming of a record setting franchise loss against North Carolina Courage where Louisville were defeated 5-0. The expansion side will try to bounce back against a Portland Thorns side that thrives at home in Providence Park.

Kansas City only team without a win

Kansas City NWSL are currently the only team in NWSL without a win across all competitions in 2021 (both the Challenge Cup and regular season). The team will try to pick up their first regular season win when they host Houston Dash on Sunday at Legends Field.

The Dash hit the road after a three game homestand where the team went 1-1-1. Houston head into Kansas City off a recent 2-1 win against Chicago Red Stars. The result was their first regular season win. The team has added additional offensive pieces as they acquired Jasmyne Spencer in a trade with OL Reign and signed Mexican international Maria Sanchez from Tigres Femenil on a short term summer loan that will last the month of June.

Pride try to defend first place against Spirit

Second-place Washington Spirit will host first-place Orlando Pride on Sunday at Audi Field, Washington, District of Columbia.

Pride striker Alex Morgan is on a four game scoring streak to start her season and was named player of the month while Orlando's defense has been providing stable, reliable, defense for the team after disappointing prior seasons. They'll look to keep a young and rising Spirit at bay in the standings.