The end-of-year clock is already ticking on the NWSL offseason full of massive questions. Next season is poised to be a landmark year with expansion to 16 teams and a schedule that will break through the spectacle of the men's 2026 FIFA World Cup at home. It's far too early in the NWSL offseason for concrete predictions, though that doesn't stop us from trying, but what can fans expect from clubs in the build-up to the new year?

The 2026 schedule kicks off on Feb. 20 with the NWSL Challenge Cup between the 2025 NWSL Championship winners, Gotham FC, and the 2025 NWSL Shield title holders, Kansas City Current. The NWSL regular season begins on March 13, and this time, 16 teams will battle for playoff position and a shot at the 2026 NWSL Championship on Nov. 21.

There are just two months till the NWSL Challenge Cup, and in the meantime, clubs are shaping their rosters ahead of the new year.

Here's what to watch for in 2026 for each club:

Angel City

The club said farewell to two foundational players, Christen Press and Ali Riley, after their retirements. Now it'll be about how this team manages a new era and with whom. The club that always leads the way off the pitch, valuations, and brand recognition will need to make that next big signing. In the meantime, forward Riley Tiernan had a breakout rookie season and will now need to manage the pressures and expectations of a sophomore season while striker Claire Emslie works her way back from maternity leave.

Bay FC

It was a challenging 2025 for Bay FC that started with an investigation into former head coach Albertin Montoya and ended with subpar performances on the pitch. He was later cleared in an independent investigation that found he did not violate the league's anti-harassment, discrimination, and bullying policy. He was dismissed midseason and left the club at the end of the year.

The club hired new head coach Emma Coats, with Gemma Davies joining as assistant coach. Coates joins Bay FC from England, where she was U23 manager, and could help the two-year-old expansion side build a team identity.

Boston Legacy

There will be plenty of attention on the new expansion club, Boston Legacy, as women's pro soccer returns to the New England area for the first time in nearly a decade. New head coach Filipa Patao is a renowned coach who was up for coach of the year at the Ballon d'Or awards after she led Benfica to several domestic league titles and a UEFA Champions League appearance.

Boston recently added goalkeeper and 2024 Olympic gold medalist Casey Murphy to the roster and will play their games at Gillette Stadium for their inaugural season while their permanent home, White Stadium, continues renovations.

Chicago Stars FC

The group settled for a last-place finish, and in the new year, they'll have a new head coach, Martin Sjogren, and assistant coach Anders Jacobson. There's only up from rock bottom, and the club will still have to manage its roster as forward Mallory Swanson works her way back from maternity leave. They might have a goalkeeper battle on their hands with the re-signing of longtime captain Alyssa Naeher and new acquisition Katie Lind.

Denver Summit FC

Another expansion side that will have plenty of eyes upon them as they step into their inaugural season. They hired Nick Cushing as head coach, and the club was part of rumors around landing Colorado natives, but struck out on forward Sophia Wilson. They'll play their home opener at the NFL's Empower Field at Mile High on March 26, and they plan to use a temporary stadium in Centennial for their first two season while building their permanent facility.

Gotham FC

The reigning 2025 NWSL Champions will be on title defense as they prepare to run it back. Winners often have a target on their backs and 2026 will be no different. Still, having familiar faces will help, with much of their roster still intact. The club also announced that forward Midge Purce re-signed on a one-year deal.

Houston Dash

The Texas side managed to make things interesting in the second half of the season, but it was just a little too late for their efforts to break through into the playoffs. The new year will be all about expanding on that momentum while the organization manages a potential ownership sale. Head coach Fabrice Gautrat has a year of experience with his squad to build into 2026, and if the group can figure out how to manage a full season, they'll be a tough side to compete with.

Kansas City Current

After a record-setting year that crowned Kansas City Current as the greatest club in single-season history, the 2025 NWSL Shield winners will look different in 2026. The roster will welcome the return of MVP Temwa Chawinga from an adductor injury, and there was already a front office shake-up.

Former head coach Vlatko Andonovski will operate solely in a sporting director role, and new general manager Ryan Dell has his work cut out for him to ensure the Current remain an elite side and hire a worthy next head coach.

North Carolina Courage

A club that seems to be falling further from grace after more player departures in the offseason, especially following the midseason trade of Jaedyn Shaw. The organization is quietly in a growth period after a potential sale to former Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry fell through in late 2024. North Carolina are still in search of a head coach after terminating Sean Nahas, and they did make an attacking signing with Nigerian international forward Chioma Okafor

Orlando Pride

There will be plenty to bet on when it comes to the Orlando Pride in 2026. Barbra Banda will be on comeback watch as she recovers from an abductor injury she sustained in August. The Zambian international is one of the most dynamic forwards in the world, and she'll have the opportunity to work alongside one of the world's most exciting wingers, Jacquelle Ovalle. Ovalle, a Mexican international, recently won FIFA's Marta award for best goal scored in the women's game.

Portland Thorns FC

The Pacific Northwest side managed to break through for another playoff appearance in 2025, but next season will mark four years since the franchise's last title game appearance (2022 NWSL Championship), and that's a long time for one of the most successful clubs in the league.

They'll need to figure out who will lead the club moving forward after the dismissal of Rob Gale in the offseason, but they took care of a massive bit of player business with USWNT star Wilson

Racing Louisville FC

There was plenty to celebrate in 2025 for Racing -- a first-ever playoff appearance, the emergence of a top goal scorer, and head coach Bev Yanez winning coach of the year.

Still, now that Louisville have gotten a taste of small success, they'll need to improve on their efforts. The big questions for the club's executives will be on the roster. Will it be strong enough to return to the playoffs and advance beyond the quarterfinals? And can they compete for the shield? And can they manage a long season to contend for the shield?

San Diego Wave FC

The former 2023 NWSL Shield winners missed out on the playoffs altogether in 2024 and had a huge turnaround in 2025. The club welcomed several internationals, from Swedish head coach Jonas Eidevall to veteran France international Kenza Dali. They had to manage some injury down the stretch, and the season ended for them in the semifinals, but it's not far-fetched to think they'll somehow be better in 2026 with plenty to build on from the year.

Seattle Reign FC

Head coach Laura Harvey and her staff managed to implement a new system and get complete buy-in from her squad as they were a defensive nightmare to face in 2025. The club also brought in some late midseason additions, and more time together next year feels like it could be exactly what forward Mia Fishel needs to become a threat in front of goal for Seattle.

Utah Royals FC

It's officially two seasons ticked off for Utah after their return to the league as an expansion side in 2024. Unfortunately, they have shown the same exact capabilities in both years. The 2025 season was a nearly identical repeat of what the group tried to manage in 2024, a second half of the season surge that simply boiled over into nothing much to show for itself, except some moral victories and lessons.

What happens now for the club in 2026 will depend on how the club manages the roster moving forward, and what exactly they are going to do with all that money they got from the Ally Sentnor trade.

Washington Spirit

Not sure there's ever been more attention on this club than any other offseason, and once upon a time, Y. Michelle Kang coordinated her accession as the official owner. The contract saga is ongoing with Trinity Rodman, and the hope is that by the new year, there will be a solution. Till then, happy holidays.