The National Women's Soccer League announced a plan for additional soccer matches to be played in 2020. The news comes nearly a month after the conclusion of the NWSL Challenge Cup, which saw the Houston Dash defeat the Chicago Red Stars in the championship game.

The league is labeling these matches as the Fall Series, which will begin on Sept. 5 and run through Oct. 17. The seven-week event will feature 18 games, with the league's nine teams split into three pods. CBS Sports will air matches across CBS, CBS All Access, and CBS Sports Network highlighted by the NWSL Game of the Week on Saturdays in September and October. Three clubs in each pod will compete against each other in effort to minimize travel between teams in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the assigned pods and regions:

West

OL Reign

Portland Thorns FC

Utah Royals FC

Northeast

Chicago Red Stars

Sky Blue FC

Washington Spirit

South

North Carolina Courage

Orlando Pride

Houston Dash

Additional news on the schedule, rosters, format and competition rules will be released in the next week by the league.

CBS All Access is now offering a one-week free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch every match in the NWSL, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, along with UEFA women's Champions League August tournaments for free during their trial. CBS All Access will also be streaming the October launch of 2020-21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League seasons and the upcoming NFL and SEC football seasons.