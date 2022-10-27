With the NWSL Championship this weekend, it's time for the annual end-of-the-year awards where players and coaches are recognized for their accomplishments over the season. They typically highlight five individual categories, while a sixth accolade -- the golden boot -- is awarded to the top goal scorer of the season. San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan locked up the golden boot with 15 goals this season, as Sophia Smith (14) and Debinha (12) finished second and third respectively.

But it was Smith, who on Saturday will look to win the NWSL Championship with the Portland Thorns, who took home league MVP. Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current will square off at Audi Field in Washington D.C. for the title. Fans can watch all the championship game on CBS.

Additionally, the Wave continued to rack up end-of-year awards with manager Casey Stoney earning Coach of the Year honors, Kailen Sheridan named Goalkeeper of the Year, and Naomi Girma awarded both Defender and Rookie of the Year.

In the preliminary round of voting, players, owners, general managers, coaches, and the media voted on the individual awards to determine the final nominees. The preliminary round used a weighted scale, broken down by players (50%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%) and media (25%).

Here are the winners:

NWSL MVP: Sophia Smith

Sophia Smith is the youngest player ever awarded the NWSL MVP. The 21-year-old forward had a breakout season for Portland Thorns FC as she recorded 14 goals and three assists. Portland made their return to the NWSL Championship final this year and make their fourth appearance, setting a new record for all-time finals appearances.

Smith was essential to the team in their journey to the postseason, lead them in total goals scored. She made 19 appearances with 17 starts. Smith has split her time between the league and the USWNT this season and has been a consistent presence throughout. Thorns head coach Rhian Wilkinson has presented the team with different formations this season, and Smith has been able to adapt throughout the season in her higher role.

She has a fearless tenacity when taking on defenders and often comes out on the winning side of the duels. Of her 14 goals this season, 12 have been scored inside of the box, 10 with her right foot and four with the left.

Rookie of the Year and Defender of the Year: Naomi Girma

Naomi Girma was awarded Defender of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Girma was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft and became an immediate factor on the backline for San Diego Wave FC. She provided consistent performances starting in 21 games and recording over 1,900 minutes this season.

Girma closed out the regular season with 95 clearances, 24 interceptions, and 20 tackles in 20 games. The San Jose, Cali., native also registered 176 recoveries and led all league defenders in possession won in the defensive half.

The defender has split time between club and country this year and was also part of the U.S. women's national team that won the Concacaf W Championship in July and aided the team in securing a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup berth.

Coach of the Year: Casey Stoney

San Diego Wave FC manager Stoney took home 2022 NWSL Coach of the Year as she beat out fellow nominees Laura Harvey (OL Reign) who finished second in the voting, and Matt Potter (Kansas City Current) who came in third.

The award is Stoney's first in the league. The former England international joined the league as head coach of San Diego after her time managing Manchester United in FA Women's Super League. She is the second woman to win the award in NWSL history. She is also one of two head coaches to record 10 regular season wins in their first full season with the league since 2014.

The Wave entered the league as one of two California expansion sides in 2022 and Stoney led the team on a remarkable run during their inaugural season all the way to the 2022 NWSL semifinals. During the regular season, San Diego never fell out of playoff positioning and remained in contention for the NWSL Shield until the final match weekend of the season.

Goalkeeper of the Year: Kailen Sheridan

San Diego Wave FC goalkeeper Sheridan was voted 2022 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year. She beat out fellow nominees Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current) who came in second, and Phallon Tullis-Joyce (OL Reign) who finished third in the voting.

Sheridan was acquired via trade from NJ/NY Gotham FC and led San Diego in 18 regular season matches and two postseason matches. She recorded eight clean sheets over her starts and a 75% save rating as the defense ranked second overall in the league in terms of goals conceded. She saved three of four penalties and led all keepers with the most saved shots from the penalty spot this season.

Her ability to facilitate play via distribution aided the team as well and led all keepers in successful long passes. Sheridan became just the third keeper in NWSL history to record an assist when she distributed a setup feed on Morgan's goal against OL Reign on June 12.



