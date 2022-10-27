With the NWSL Championship on the horizon, it's nearly time for the annual end-of-the-year awards where players and coaches are recognized for their accomplishments over the season. They typically highlight five individual categories, while a sixth accolade -- the golden boot -- is awarded to the top goal scorer of the season. San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan locked up the golden boot with 15 goals this season, as Sophia Smith (14) and Debinha (12) finished second and third respectively.

The Wave continued to rack up end-of-year awards with manager Casey Stoney earning Coach of the Year honors and Kailen Sheridan named Goalkeeper of the Year.

In the preliminary round of voting, players, owners, general managers, coaches, and the media voted on the individual awards to determine the final nominees. The preliminary round used a weighted scale, broken down by players (50%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%) and media (25%).

The remaining awards will be given out during the lead-up to the NWSL Championship on Sunday, October 29. Portland Thorns FC and Kansas City Current will square off at Audi Field in Washington D.C. for the title. Fans can watch all the championship game on CBS.

Here's a look at the categories and who is nominated for each award:

Coach of the Year: Casey Stoney

San Diego Wave FC manager Stoney took home 2022 NWSL Coach of the Year as she beat out fellow nominees Laura Harvey (OL Reign) who finished second in the voting, and Matt Potter (Kansas City Current) who came in third.

The award is Stoney's first in the league. The former England international joined the league as head coach of San Diego after her time managing Manchester United in FA Women's Super League. She is the second woman to win the award in NWSL history. She is also one of two head coaches to record 10 regular season wins in their first full season with the league since 2014.

The Wave entered the league as one of two California expansion sides in 2022 and Stoney led the team on a remarkable run during their inaugural season all the way to the 2022 NWSL semifinals. During the regular season, San Diego never fell out of playoff positioning and remained in contention for the NWSL Shield until the final match weekend of the season.

Goalkeeper of the Year: Kailen Sheridan

San Diego Wave FC goalkeeper Sheridan was voted 2022 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year. She beat out fellow nominees Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current) who came in second, and Phallon Tullis-Joyce (OL Reign) who finished third in the voting.

Sheridan was acquired via trade from NJ/NY Gotham FC and led San Diego in 18 regular season matches and two postseason matches. She recorded eight clean sheets over her starts and a 75% save rating as the defense ranked second overall in the league in terms of goals conceded. She saved three of four penalties and led all keepers with the most saved shots from the penalty spot this season.

Her ability to facilitate play via distribution aided the team as well and led all keepers in successful long passes. Sheridan became just the third keeper in NWSL history to record an assist when she distributed a setup feed on Morgan's goal against OL Reign on June 12.

NWSL MVP finalists

Debinha (North Carolina Courage)



Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC)



Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC)



Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars)



Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)



Defender of the Year finalists

Alana Cook (OL Reign)



Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC)



Sofia Huerta (OL Reign)



Carson Pickett (North Carolina Courage)



Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)



Ally Rookie of the Year finalists