The NWSL end-of-year awards are upon us, with the second annual awards show on Wednesday. While the league has given out individual awards since its inaugural season, handing them out at a special show is only in its second year, and plenty of players and nominees will walk the blue carpet to find out who wins.

North Carolina Courage forward Ashley Sanchez matched a single-season record with 20 goals, and Kansas City Current midfielder Croix Bethune set a single-season record with 11 assists. Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell made 127 saves, the most by any NWSL goalkeeper in a single season. Each of them was nominated for different individual honors, and finalist voting was completed by players, owners, coaches, general managers, executives and the media.

Final votes for the award winners were completed on Nov. 11, with the final round of votes weighted across four blocks. Players count for 40%; owners, general managers and coaches for 25%; media for 25%; and fans for 10%.

The league announced 24 finalists across six categories: Most Valuable Player, Defender of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year. The final voting process also included the option to select an end-of-year Best XI.

It's no shock that there are multiple players and coaches up for awards from clubs that landed in playoff position. NWSL Shield winners Gotham FC have six finalists, followed by San Diego Wave FC with four. The Utah Royals, NWSL playoff debutants, have three nominees. The Kansas City Current and the Houston Dash each have two.

But there were some standout performances that could not be ignored, so good that it didn't matter if a club made a postseason appearance, according to preliminary votes. North Carolina's Sanchez is the biggest example with her 20 goals scored, and Houston's Campbell with her record number of saves.

The Denver Summit fell short of a playoff appearance and finished in 10th place after setting a record for most goals scored by an expansion side in their inaugural season. Defender Janine Sonis earned an MVP nod after a career year with 12 goals and eight assists.

Below is information on every category and nominee and, for extra fun, some analysis of which way I think the votes will land, plus my own ballot.

Most Valuable Player

The NWSL finalists: Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage), Janine Sonis (Denver Summit FC) and Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns FC)

My finalists: Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current), Kenza Dali (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC), Sophia Wilson, Ashley Sanchez

Who I think will win: Ashley Sanchez

Who I voted for: Trinity Rodman

I'll just be blunt and say that Croix Bethune not being named a finalist for this award is outright appalling. Bethune broke Tobin Heath's decade-old assist record, and the midfielder's presence on a Kansas City squad that's had to rotate players all season is more than notable. That said, I think Ashley Sanchez will likely win this award because she also had a remarkable season and matched the single-season scoring record.

There will be an argument that her goal scoring dried up down the stretch and that the Courage couldn't capitalize on the opportunity to make the postseason. But this is a regular-season award, and someday, maybe even Wednesday, voters will treat all of these awards that way.

Oddly enough, in the end, I voted for Trinity Rodman, someone who didn't crack my preliminary round because I figured she'd get enough first-round votes to be there, and that ended up being the case. I initially tailored my votes more heavily toward Bethune, who I also thought was worthy, and Davidson, because I strongly feel that one year we will see a defender nominated for this award and win it.

Rodman's standout season came after she signed a huge record contract that put a brighter spotlight on her. Her 12 goals, eight assists and overall pressing efforts on the pitch make her the most complete player and worthy of the award. So stay tuned for a two-way race between Rodman and Sanchez.

Defender of the Year

The NWSL finalists: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC), Kate Del Fava (Utah Royals), Sarah Gorden (Angel City FC), Janine Sonis (Denver Summit FC) and Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC)

My finalists: All the same as the offical finalists

Who I think will win: Janine Sonis

Who I voted for: Tierna Davidson

Seems like the preliminary round of votes all lined up pretty on par with a general consensus. This is another category that I think will come down to a couple of players, namely Tierna Davidson and Janine Sonis. While Sonis had an incredible year in which she became an outrageously important part of Denver's offense, we absolutely have to put the defender back into the Defender of the Year award.

That's why I voted for Davidson. Gotham's club captain put together a Shield-winning year after coming back from an ACL tear that kept her out of the 2025 season. She anchored a backline that went through constant change with season-ending injuries to other players, and added three goals and an assist to her resume. She helped the group to the stingiest defense in the league, with only 23 goals conceded over 30 regular-season matches, and started 25 out of 29 appearances.

Goalkeeper of the Year

The NWSL finalists: Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash) and Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC)

My finalists: Ann-Katrin Berger, Sandy MacIver (Washington Spirit) and Jordan Silkowitz

Who I think will win: Ann-Katrin Berger

Who I voted for: Ann-Katrin Berger

Major congrats to Jane Campbell for reaching a saves milestone this year, but it also says a whole lot about the team in front of her this season, and the same goes for Jordan Silkowitz. I'm a bit surprised to not see Sandy MacIver here, considering she was the Spirit's second keeper and stepped up as the starter after Aubrey Kingsbury was out on maternity leave.

Ultimately, my vote goes with Ann-Katrin Berger, and I think most votes will go to her overall. The German international set a personal best with six NWSL clean sheets to start the season and had 10 shutouts by August. She's the first goalkeeper with 10 or more clean sheets in back-to-back seasons.

Midfielder of the Year

The NWSL finalists: Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current), Kenza Dali (San Diego Wave FC), Jaelin Howell (Gotham FC), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC) and Mina Tanaka (Utah Royals)

My finalists: Croix Bethune, Kenza Dali, Jaelin Howell, Jessie Fleming (Portland Thorns), and Mina Tanaka

Who I think will win: Kenza Dali

Who I voted for: Croix Bethune

It's a necessary category and the youngest of the awards, created following the 2021 NWSL season. I did think Portland Thorns midfielder Jessie Fleming stepped up in a massive way for the club after the departure of Sam Coffey, and is the only midfielder this year to earn Iron Woman honors after playing every single minute in the longest regular season in the league, ever. But hey, what do I know.

I think this one will come down to two players, Bethune and Dali. Howell and Lavelle are fantastic midfielders, but I think votes will split between two players on the same team. I ended up voting for Bethune, for all the aforementioned reasons, though Dali could get the win in a very close race after another great season with Wave FC.

Dali is ranked as a league leader in chances created, helped the Wave to a second-place finish and is the overall engine that makes everything run in the middle.

Rookie of the Year

The NWSL finalists: Jordynn Dudley (Gotham FC), Kat Rader (Houston Dash) and Mimi Van Zanten (San Diego Wave FC).

My finalists: Jordynn Dudley, Mimi Van Zanten, Lia Godfrey (San Diego Wave FC)

Who I think will win: Mimi Van Zanten

Who I voted for: Mimi Van Zanten

A super close race for Rookie of the Year this season. Kat Rader matched a record for goals scored (10) by a rookie and earned some early monthly honors. Unfortunately, Diana Ordonez also set this record back in 2022 and missed out on this award because defender Naomi Girma existed.

This year I think it's a similar case. Defender Mimi Van Zanten signed her rookie contract, earned a starting spot on the Wave's backline and never let it go. She made 29 appearances, and her consistent, reliable play led to important attacking buildup and crucial defensive moments.

Her old Florida State University teammate Jordynn Dudley also has a case after making an impact with Gotham FC. She scored the fastest goal in the NWSL this year in a win over Chicago and finished with four goals and three assists. After she ended the season a few weeks early with an injury, it was clear what Gotham lost in attack down the stretch -- attacking threat and goalscoring.

Coach of the Year

The NWSL finalists: Juan Carlos Amorós (Gotham FC), Jimmy Coenraets, and Jonas Eidevall (San Diego Wave FC)

My finalists: Juan Carlos Amorós, Jimmy Coenraets, and Jonas Eidevall

Who I think will win: Jimmy Coenraets

Who I voted for: Juan Carlos Amorós

I have to admit, I feel like an idiot for ever putting Jonas Eidevall on my ballot, and Washington Spirit coach Adrian Gonzalez should be Coach of the Year. Until Eidevall can show he knows how to win some playoff ball in the States, he shouldn't be in the conversation. I think this comes down to Amoros and Coenraets, who led the Utah Royals to a wild turnaround and a first playoff appearance.

The Gotham FC manager will likely share the honors, as he took paternity leave this year, but his system is so locked in that Gotham didn't falter, and now they're NWSL Shield winners.

What comes next

The votes are in, and the results will come on Wednesday night. Whoever wins, the finalists tell the story of a league that is deeper, higher-scoring, and harder to predict than ever.