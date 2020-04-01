NWSL, CBS Sports enter multiyear media rights agreement starting in 2020

The start of the National Women's Soccer League regular season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. All preseason matches in March were canceled. The season was originally scheduled to start on April 18 in a match that was supposed to feature two of the United States women's national team's biggest stars Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign) vs. Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit).

There has been no timetable set for the start of the season, but when games do resume, fans everywhere will be able to catch some of the best soccer players on the planet on CBS Sports. The league announced a multiyear media rights agreement before the outbreak where CBS Sports and Twitch will exclusively present NWSL matches for the next three seasons starting in 2020.

CBS Sports will deliver NWSL matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, and CBS All Access, CBS's subscription video on demand and live streaming service. CBS Sports Network will air the semifinals and CBS plans to air the championship match.

"We are excited to partner with the National Women's Soccer League, bringing one of the top women's sports leagues to CBS Sports," Dan Weinberg, EVP of Programming for CBS Sports, said in a press release. "This deal will showcase the strength of CBS' multi-platform assets across broadcast, cable and digital by bringing marquee games, including the Semifinals and NWSL Championship to CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access. We look forward to using our reach across all our platforms to highlight many of the best soccer players in the world."

"The addition of this extensive lineup of NWSL matches to CBS All Access is another important step as we continue to bolster our growing lineup of exclusive sports programming," Jeffrey Gerttula, EVP and GM of CBS Sports Digital, said in a press release. "We're very pleased to deliver these premier matches to our subscribers across all platforms and to help expand the reach of women's soccer throughout the U.S. and Canada."