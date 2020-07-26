The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup concludes on Sunday with the championship game between the Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars, but before action gets underway various awards from the competition have been announced. The month-long tournament has produced wild moments, stunning upsets and more as the league was the first team sports league in the United States to return to action during the coronavirus pandemic.

Who took home the honors? Take a look:

Most Valuable Player

MVP went to Houston Dash star Rachel Daly, who has led her team to the final with some fantastic showings. She's the joint-top scorer with three goals alongside North Carolina Courage forward Lynn Williams. She's done it with her head, with clinical shots on the ground and has been the standout of the tournament. The English international also has an assist.

Golden Glove

This was as sure of a lock as any award in the competition. Canadian shot-stopper Kailen Sheridan was out of this world for Sky Blue FC as the underdogs made it all the way to the semifinals despite not having Carli Lloyd or Mallory Pugh. She recorded 21 saves, three shutouts and a 1.00 goal against average. She came up big in regulation and in penalty kicks against the Washington Spirit in the quarterfinals and is a worthy winner.

Future Legend

With some notable names missing from the competition, more young players were going to get a chance than ever before to make names for themselves on the professional level, and Washington Spirit forward Ashley Sanchez did just that in winning the Future Legend award. The rookie out of UCLA recorded an assist, played in five matches and was a constant threat in attack. She was composed on the ball, produces that crazy heel-flick assist against the Portland Thorns and has future U.S. women's national team player written all over her.

Best XI

The Best XI from the Challenge Cup will be announced on Sunday.

Golden Boot

The Golden Boot award has not yet been decided. While Daly and Williams each have three goals, Shea Groom of Houston has two goals. After the final, the winner will be announced, and a goal from Daly will likely win the award for her outright.