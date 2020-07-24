Watch Now: Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars To Play In Challenge Cup Final ( 5:05 )

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is coming to a close this weekend as the final two teams standing in the competition square off Sunday. Six teams have exited the tournament and it will be the Houston Dash taking on the Chicago Red Stars in the final as both sides try to bring home an NWSL trophy for the first time in franchise history.

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup will air live on CBS, this Sunday at 12:30 pm ET. Before the final 90 minutes of the Challenge Cup, let's take a closer look at each team in action.

Dash trying to seize the moment

Head Coach James Clarkson has his team rolling this tournament with a level of commitment and buy-in to team culture that may have been lacking in prior seasons. Over the course of the tournament multiple players have expressed a shift in team culture as they entered the tournament. Clarkson credited the dedication from his players during an unpredictable offseason for their perspectives and buy-in.

"I think we were fortunate that everyone stayed in Houston," Clarkson said. "All the players were in town the whole time we were locked down. We worked on keeping everybody really connected and working on individual relationships and getting to know one another better on a human side rather than just looking at them as soccer players."

Team co-captain Rachel Daly was able to ensure the Dash advanced into the cup final with a game-winning goal in the semifinals. It was a breakthrough for a team that was on a three-game scoring drought before Daly found the back of the net against the Portland Thorns.

"We've had a lot of chances I think in the last few games and we haven't converted them, and that was something that for me as a striker is something that I need to work on," Daly said. "I needed to put a goal away today, for myself and for the team."

The Dash have been working toward a moment like this for several years. Their knockout round appearance this tournament are a first playoff action for a club that joined the league as an expansion team back in 2015. In their short history, they have seen three head coaches, different general managers, and players come and go. On Sunday, they will be playing for something bigger.

"We've been close, but so far," said Daly. "For us now, I think we've just got to push on. The depth of this squad, we truly believe that we win the whole thing."

Can Chicago finally get a trophy?

Head coach Rory Dames and his team entered the tournament with intentions to utilize the preliminary group round as an opportunity to give first- and second-year players more game experience. The gamble ultimately paid off, as players got to see time on the pitch they otherwise may not have during a regular season, although the team didn't make things easier on itself heeding into knockout rounds. Chicago had suffered its fair share of goal scoring struggles during the group stage and into the knockout round, before turning things around in the semifinal against Sky Blue FC.

Chicago's offseason saw the club make a number of roster moves for forwards in an effort to build a new offense with the departure of Sam Kerr to Chelsea FC. The club targeted forwards with a similar backgrounds -- league veterans, capable of scoring in the NWSL, and perhaps with a bit of a chip on their shoulders with something to prove. The team brought in Kealia Watt, Rachel Hill and Makenzy Doniak to boost their forward core alongside players like Katie Johnson, Savannah McCaskill, and Yuki Nagasato.

In Wednesday's semifinal, the Red Stars found themselves ahead early thanks to defender Bianca St. Georges. The opening goal was quickly followed up by another from Rachel Hill, and Savannah McCaskill would ultimately have the game winner with a second-half goal. McCaskill, considered by Dames to be the squad's most improved player, spoke about the team's commitment to getting better offensively.

"It feels great, I think it was a complete team performance," McCaskill said. "We were to able find more goals than we've scored all tournament."

Chicago is the only team to have made the semifinals for six straight seasons, but the Red Stars have only made one appearance in the final prior to Sunday -- a loss to the North Carolina Courage last year. The Red Stars are hoping for a different result against Houston.