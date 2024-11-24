The NWSL Championship was a special moment for so many on the Orlando Pride as the team secured their first title in their history defeating the Washinton Spirit 1-0 in Kansas City on Saturday, but for Marta, it was even more special. A soccer legend, Marta has been with the Pride for eight seasons and was the last remaining member of their team that went to the playoffs 2017 but during that time, her mom, Tereza Vieira de Sá has never seen her play live in the United States.

With Marta lifting her first NWSL title at 38, her mom was there to take it all in although she had to get prepared for the weather with Marta taking her on a shopping spree to get ready for the conditions in Kansas City compared to Brazil.

After Barbra Banda's opening goal 37 minutes into the match, Orlando had to withstand 26 shots from the Spirit who did their best to push the pace in a thrilling final. Banda was named the MVP of the match and when things came to a close, Marta could be seen saying, "This is for you" to her mom.

With uncertainty already surrounding the Brazilian's future due to being out of contract now that the season has come to a close, it's even more special that her mom got to see her cement her NWSL legacy and accomplish history. Marta has already hinted that this could be her final season with Orlando which would make this the best way possible to go out on top.