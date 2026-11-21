For the third straight time, the Washington Spirit are playing for the NWSL Championship. The No. 3 Spirit host the No. 4 Kansas City Current at Audi Field on Saturday for the biggest prize in domestic women's soccer. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET, and you can see it all on CBS and Paramount+.

The Washington Spirit won it all in 2021 but came up just short in each of the last two finals. This may be the day that Trinity Rodman gets her second crown.

The Kansas City Current bring plenty to the final and may just be the favorites. They're back in the big game for the first time since 2022 after ending NJ/NY Gotham FC's title defense in the semis. Croix Bethune, who used to play for the Spirit, curled in a free-kick stunner, and Haley Hopkins won it in the 89th minute.

So who lifts the trophy? Our experts make their picks below.

NWSL Championship Picks

Pardeep Cattry Sandra Herrera Chuck Booth Champions Washington Spirit Washington Spirit Washington Spirit Final score 2-1 2-1 2-1 MVP Trinity Rodman Clara Luvanga Trinity Rodman

Biggest key

Star-studded attack: This year's finalists did not have the most straightforward journeys to the NWSL Championship, but the good news for each of them is that there will be few excuses when they finally take to the pitch on Saturday. Trinity Rodman is about to cap off a career-best campaign after an injury-riddled 2025 season and will be joined by the impactful Sofia Cantore and midseason arrival Clara Luvanga, putting the Washington Spirit in as good a position as any to come out with a win that has eluded them over the last two seasons. The Current, though, are in the same boat -- they have struggled without their all-star trio, but each of Croix Bethune, Temwa Chawinga and Michelle Cooper will be available on Saturday and equally capable of turning the game in their favor.

Midfield battles: There's going to be a real display of veteran prowess and eager energy. Both teams have experienced players and rising stars, and it'll be a combo of chess and tug of war during the NWSL Championship. Washington Spirit's Andi Sullivan anchors most things in the middle, with Leicy Santos linking play and Melissa Bethi's recent rise in form. Even with all the changes from injuries to departures and returns from maternity leave, the Spirit are gelling at a good time in a crucial part of the pitch. They'll battle against Kansas City's Lo'eau LaBonta and Vanessa DiBernardo, two of the best in the league with longevity and finesse. Ball knowers understand that they're two players who can control a game, close and create lanes, or serve up goals and assists. Add attacking mid Croix Bethune into the mix, and Kansas City have plenty of ways to win the middle of the park. -- Sandra Herrera

Balance: At their best, the Washington Spirit are a side who can win a game in multiple ways, and while there's plenty of star power on both sides, balance is where they win out. It's a fascinating match for both sides and one where the margins will be thin but being able to have a strong attack led by Trinity Rodman along with a buildup that Andi Sullivan keeps control of. If the Spirit can control the pace, it will be a long day for Kansas City but Croix Bethune will have ideas of her own as well. -- Chuck Booth

Champions

Washington Spirit: The Spirit have tossed around the phrase that the third time's the charm after two empty-handed trips to the NWSL Championship and this year, it's hard not to buy the argument. Rodman is happy and healthy but she is just one part of a team that has been smartly assembled over the years and seems as cohesive as ever. -- Pardeep Cattry



Washington Spirit: Truthfully, the pressure is on the Washington Spirit headed into this one, and that typically doesn't play out the best for teams who are the higher seed or considered favorites on paper. Kansas City will be a more than worthy opponent, but the Spirit's third time in the final comes with a long home build-up through and back to Audi Field, and any mental component needed will come with a boost from the crowd environment. -- Sandra Herrera

Washington Spirit: Sure, this is a "neutral" venue, but being a home team in a final match will carry the Spirit at Rowdy Audi. Considering that this is the third consecutive final, fans snatched up tickets as soon as they could, assuming that the home side would be here. While all the pressure is on the Spirit and rightfully so, the team has also embraced that, and once the first goal goes in the net, this is going to turn into a party. -- Chuck Booth

MVP

Trinity Rodman: Is this an obvious choice? Yes, yes it is, but to be fair, Rodman has earned the right to be the easy pick. She has always been key to the Spirit's success but hit a new level this season, to the point that she had a very valid MVP case even if her ex-teammate Ashley Sanchez took it home instead after a record-breaking season with the North Carolina Courage. Rodman's ability to create and score chances means she's very likely to have a say on Saturday, one that could very well end the Spirit's five-year wait for another championship. -- Pardeep Cattry



Clara Luvanga: The last few NWSL Championship MVPs have gone to the lone goal scorer. Barbra Banda won it in 2024 for her game-winning goal, and Rose Lavelle earned it for her single title goal in 2025. If these two teams match up on the pitch as evenly as they do on paper, then it could come down to a single moment again, and Luvanga has shown she's better positioned for it with her current form. Her four goals and three assists through seven games make her an efficient threat on goal, and could finally be the difference maker for the group in their third final. -- Sandra Herrera

Trinity Rodman: To win finals, you need your best players to be at their best. All eyes have been on Trinity Rodman this season after she became the highest-paid player in NWSL history, and she has delivered. Considering that the next development in her career is to become a player for the biggest moments, and capping off the final by scoring will be just the way to do it. -- Chuck Booth



