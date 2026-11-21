The pressure is on the Washington Spirit as the NWSL Championship hits Audi Field on Saturday. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET, and you can see it all on CBS and Paramount+.

But they wouldn't have it any other way. Midfielder Croix Bethune, who was drafted by the Spirit, returns to town with the Kansas City Current with her eye on a final. The Spirit have been in three consecutive finals, and the pressure is squarely on them as they look to get the job done after losing the last two.

The Kansas City Current will still be prepared under Chris Armas, with the squad returning to health when it matters most. When Bethune is in the XI, they can compete with anyone in the league, but when coming into Washington, D.C., you can't make any mistakes. Things have been balanced between the two squads, but the home-field advantage and Trinity Rodman could make the difference in the final. Rodman has embraced the pressure of becoming the highest-paid player in league history and performing in a moment like this could be the perfect cap on what has been a strong season, but the Current aren't just going to let that happen in what will be an intriguing final.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from the match: