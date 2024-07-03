CPKC Stadium, the first stadium ever built for a National Women's Soccer League team, will be the host of the 2024 NWSL Championship. The championship event will take place on November 23 and will feature the final two clubs of an eight-team playoff format. CBS is officially the home of the NWSL Championship, and fans can watch the NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, and select NWSL regular season games across CBS Sports platforms including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

"It's the first ever purpose built stadium for women, and that's significant because for the first time, we have a building that was built by and for women," NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman told CBS Mornings.

"So, the details around the stadium remind you that it was built for women. When you walk into the building, Title Nine is displayed on the wall as a constant reminder. The artists that are displayed around the building are female artists, female chefs. But even more tactically, the bathrooms are all unisex, the things that we all as women experience in buildings where we have these long lines, and there are assumptions made about who's going to be using the building. This was just built with a different level of care and attention to the fact that it is the home of a women's team."

The Kansas City Current -- led by Angie and Chris Long, and NFL power couple Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahones -- broke ground on the facility in 2022 and opened the stadium at the start of the 2024 NWSL regular season. The franchise had an opening day record sellout, is currently in first place on the league table, and has been the hottest ticket in Kansas City ever since. CPKC Stadium currently holds a capacity of 11,500, the NWSL set a championship record attendance of 25,000 during last year's event.

"We are so excited to host the world at our home," said Kansas City Current Co-Founder and Owner Angie Long. "CPKC Stadium is the first stadium built for moments like these. We are excited to show everyone the unparalleled match experience in a stadium for players, fans, and those watching on TV. It is an honor to host the NWSL Championship and Kansas City is ready for the moment."