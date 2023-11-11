First there were 12 in the regular season. Then there were six in the NWSL playoffs, and now there are only two as the NWSL Championship kicks off on Saturday. OL Reign and NJ/NY Gotham were nobody's favorite to make it this far. Both sides limped into the playoffs, and had to win quarterfinal matches just to make it to the final four. But, the top two teams in the league, the Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave were no match for these two, and they're now going to square off at Snapdragon stadium to determine a winner.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

NWSL playoff structure

The playoffs began with two quarterfinal matchups, when the Reign beat postseason newcomers Angel City 1-0 and Gotham scored their first-ever NWSL playoff victory in a 2-0 win over the North Carolina Courage. Then in the semifinals the Reign dispatched San Diego while Gotham got by the Thorns.

This will be the last year of the six team, playoff structure with commissioner Jessica Berman announcing on Friday that plans are being finalized to expand the structure.

"We haven't yet finalized or announced our specific schedule footprint but absolutely we are adding quarterfinals," Berman confirmed. "That will mean that there is no bye week, and there will be eight teams that make the playoffs, and those teams will compete in the quarterfinals go on to the semis and then into the finals."

Pardeep Cattry Mike Goodman Sandra Herrera OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham OL Reign OL Reign OL Reign

OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham

by Mike Goodman

Matchup to watch - Lynn Williams vs. Sofia Huerta: Gotham's front line of Williiams, Midge Purce and Esther Gonzalez are a fluid group. Look for Williams to pull wide left though and try to exploit space against Reign right back Huerta who is an important part of Reign's attack. If Williams can pin Huerta back, that's a massive step in the right direction for Gotham

Most likely goal scorer - Veronia Latsko: She's scored both of Reign's goals in the playoffs so why stop now.

Potential surprising performance - Rose Lavelle: It's been a difficult and injury filled season for Lavelle. She worked herself back into shape for the United States women's national team just in time to start as the squad was eliminated in the round of 16. Then she came back to her club team and once again fought to get back in the lineup, with the semifinal start being her fist since September 4th. If she's close to her best though, she can boss this match in midfield

Player of the match - Jordyn Huitema: Megan Rapinoe has the headlines, and Latsko has the goals, but it's the 22-year-p;d Canadian who has been a reliable force across the attacking line with five goals as she plays foil to some of Reign's bigger names. Look for her to be difficult for Gotham to contain, even if she's not the one ultimately scoring the goals.

Prediction: Reign 2-1

Viewing info

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 11 | 8 p.m. ET Place: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California



Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: CBS

NWSL Championship broadcast schedule

