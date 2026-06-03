NWSL Championship to return to Audi Field in Washington, DC in 2026

The NWSL Championship will return to Washington, D.C. in 2026, with Audi Field set to host the event for a second time in four years.

Audi Field, home of MLS' D.C. United and the NWSL's Washington Spirit, previously hosted the championship game in 2022. The Portland Thorns won their third title that year in a 2-0 win over Kansas City Current in what was the first NWSL Championship to air in a primetime slot.

The nation's capital has become a hotspot for women's soccer in recent years, the Spirit increasingly in the habit of filling the 20,000 stadium for their home games. Three of the Spirit's five home games in the 2026 season had an official attendance of 19,000-plus, the crowd size correlating with the team's on-field success. The Spirit have played in the last two NWSL Championships, losing to the Orlando Pride in 2024 and Gotham FC in 2025, and aim to become the first NWSL team to reach the final three years in a row since the North Carolina Courage completed the feat in 2019.

"Washington, D.C. has become one of the premier destinations for women's soccer, with an

incredibly engaged fan base, a vibrant soccer culture and a community that continues to

champion the growth of our game," NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement. "As soccer captures the attention of fans across the country this year, the NWSL Championship will serve as a fitting culmination of a landmark year for our sport in the region. We look forward to working alongside the Washington Spirit, D.C. United, CBS and our partners to deliver an unforgettable championship week that celebrates our players, clubs and supporters while showcasing the very best of the NWSL."

Audi Field opened in 2018 as D.C. United's new home after the club's spell at RFK Stadium, while the Spirit became full-time tenants starting in the 2023 season. The venue has hosted both the U.S. men's and women's national teams, as well as the 2023 MLS All-Star Game and three games during last year's FIFA Club World Cup.

This year's championship will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21 and will air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET. It will be the fifth consecutive season in which CBS will air the NWSL Championship.

2026 NWSL Playoffs schedule

Nov. 6-8: quarterfinals

Nov. 13-15: semifinals

Nov. 21: NWSL Championship, 8 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)