The hottest ticket in the nation's capital is the biggest game of the year in the NWSL. The Washington Spirit and the Kansas City Current will compete in the 2026 NWSL Championship, and both clubs have unfinished business. Kickoff is set for Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

The Spirit return to the final after settling for runner-up finishes in the previous two NWSL Championship events. They lost 1-0 to the Orlando Pride in 2024 and fell short against Gotham FC in 2025. Now the Spirit have another chance at lifting the trophy, with a little extra incentive to do so, as the NWSL Championship returns to Washington, D.C.

Traditionally, a neutral site is determined well before the NWSL Championship, and Audi Field was announced back in June.

The Kansas City Current are equally motivated to win the NWSL Championship after falling short in last year's playoffs. The club went on a record-setting regular-season run in 2025 and won the 2025 NWSL Shield but was eliminated in the quarterfinals. This year, they stormed through the postseason to reach the final game, looking for even more hardware.

Just a few days ago, some of the biggest stars were named to the NWSL's Best XI first team. Trinity Rodman and Croix Bethune were both honored on Wednesday night, and Bethune also took home her second Midfielder of the Year award. Rodman and the Spirit are looking for another NWSL Championship to add to their 2021 title, and Bethune -- who was traded from the Spirit in February -- is chasing history with the Current, who are still on the hunt for their first.

Here's everything you need to know about the big game:

How to watch Spirit vs. Current

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Audi Field -- Washington, D.C.

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Spirit +145 | Draw +215 | Current +160

Washington Spirit in another final

The Washington Spirit's return to a third consecutive final came after a third-place finish in the regular season, in which the squad scored 43 goals and midseason arrivals quickly acclimated, proving a key difference. Now the club is back in the final for the fifth time in its history.

Head coach Adrian Gonzalez and his roster got off to a quick start in the playoffs and demolished the Portland Thorns 4-1 at home. Rodman scored twice, and new signings Melissa Bethi and Clara Luvanga also got on the scoresheet. The Spirit quickly followed that up with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over the Utah Royals, with goals by Sofia Cantore and Luvanga after the group conceded the opening goal just two minutes into the semifinal.

The Spirit's attacking trio of Rodman, Cantore and Luvanga is gelling at the right moment and looking dangerous in the postseason, with all three forwards on the scoresheet in the playoffs.

"[The dynamic has] been great. Me and Soph have been able to build this connection a little bit longer, but it didn't take Clara very long. It's been amazing to see her grow and not only get comfortable but, like, get confident as well," Rodman said of the relationship with her teammates.

"I think playing at Audi [Field] obviously helps with that. But seeing her thrive, celebrate herself, has been really cool to see. But on top of that, the connection, I think, as a winger, you always want a center forward that you can work with and build off of and learn from. So it's been an amazing experience so far, and I'm hoping that we show that again on Saturday."

Kansas City's pursuit of another trophy

Under first-year head coach Chris Armas, the group got off to a rocky start to the season but quickly clawed its way to a fourth-place finish on the league table and co-led the league in goals scored (54) this season. The group has rallied around last year's short playoff appearance as a motivator, with several players saying this year is "personal" and citing the resilience they've shown.



During some stretches of the year, the roster had to navigate varying injuries or player absences due to international duty: Temwa Chawinga came back from an injury and then participated in Women's AFCON in August; Bethune recently returned from a hip injury; and Michelle Cooper managed a lingering leg knock.

"I'm feeling great. The vibes are good, which also helps. I think in some way, in some capacity, we're all tired. We played 30-plus games this year, but I think the vibes are so high that it doesn't even matter at this point. Like, we only have 90 minutes left in our season, so if we're crawling off that field, that's what we're gonna do," Cooper said.

"I'm glad everyone didn't come back healthy just in time for playoffs. Like we've had a couple months, two to three months, where all of us are healthy, which is nice. The level is constantly there. Even if something were to happen, we trust our bench. We trust the players that we have below us as well, and to be able to build the last two months and come into playoffs where everyone's kind of firing at the right time is exactly what we needed," she said.

What's next

The Spirit and the Current will compete in the NWSL Championship on Saturday at Audi Field. The winner will then compete for more silverware next summer in the 2027 NWSL Challenge Cup against the 2026 NWSL Shield holders, Gotham FC.