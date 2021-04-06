National Women's Soccer League club Sky Blue FC has revealed a rebrand into NJ/NY Gotham FC, the club announced in a statement Tuesday. The name is being changed from one that the club has held since 2008 as the longest-standing women's professional soccer club.

"Today marks a new chapter for women's soccer in the region," said club chair Tammy Murphy in the statement. "We're making this important change due to our rapid growth and evolution. Our new name reflects our expanding regional reach and captures the relentless determination, unlimited energy, and incredible diversity of the communities we represent."

The club boasts changes to the logo that "celebrate the club's growth and past." This includes a silhouette of the top of the Statue of Liberty which represents

"Gotham FC's ambitions to be an international club and provides a welcoming symbol for the team's diverse fanbase." This is a result of the statue being the most recognizable symbol of the New York-New Jersey area. The person behind the design is Matthew Wolff, who has designed other crests such as the one for MLS club LAFC.

"We view our rebrand as a representation of the bold transformation this club has gone through the past few years," said vice chair Ed Nalbandian. "It's the natural next step on our mission to take our club to the next level. We want to inspire our growing fanbase and establish ourselves as the preeminent destination for success on and off the pitch."